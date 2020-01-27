Lucas Herbert wins the 2020 OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic

Following four days of enthralling golf, with the final day concluding in a windy finish on the course, the 2020

Following four days of enthralling golf, with the final day concluding in a windy finish on the course, the 2020 OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic has resulted in a stunning victory for Lucas Herbert of Australia . The event played out on the renowned Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club and included a number of world famous players including OMEGA’s own Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood.

For his prize, Lucas received a brand new OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra, along with the championship trophy and winner’s check. The timepiece embodies a visionary design and sophisticated style. Presented on a brown leather strap, the symmetrical 41 mm case has been created in 18K Sedna™ gold and features a brown sun-brushed dial distinguished by a horizontal ‘teak’ pattern, which is inspired by the wooden decks of luxury sailboats.

The OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic has been a part of the European Tour since its inception in 1989.

