Emaar Hospitality Group Officially Launches Its 8th Address Hotel

Launch signifies the 19th hotel opening within the Emaar Hospitality Group Portfolio

Evolution of Emaar Hospitality Group’s new strategy encapsulates; asset light, international expansion and announcement of beach resorts

Emaar Hospitality Group celebrated the official opening of its latest project, Address Sky View, in Downtown Dubai.

Held at the hotel’s much anticipated rooftop restaurant, Ce La Vi, Emaar’s Chairman, Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, and Emaar Hospitality Group’s Chief Operating Officer, Chris Newman attended the ceremony and spoke to the company’s past accomplishments and future endeavors.

The Address Sky View opening showcased its importance with the appearance of Mr. Alabbar inaugurating the hotel. The Chairman of Emaar celebrated the four openings across Emaar Hospitality Group in 2019 [VIDA Emirates Hills; June 2019, VIDA Creek Harbour; September 2019, Address Fountain Views; October 2019 and Address Sky View; December 2019] before eluding to the vision for the group in the coming years touching on the new strategic positioning within the hospitality industry; as a hospitality provider, international expansion into Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and further into Egypt, becoming asset light and finally the exciting news of their first beach resort openings.

The much anticipated announcement of upcoming projects that will expand Emaar Hospitality Group’s portfolio was also shared. Openings to expect in 2020 include; the exciting new Address Beach Resorts in Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach, Fujairah, Bahrain and Egypt, Palace Beach Resorts in Sharjah and Fujairah and a VIDA Beach Resort in Umm Al Quwain.

“The opening of Address Sky View marks our 19th hotel in the UAE and is testament to our undoubted commitment to continuously placing Dubai in the frontline of innovative and luxurious destinations for visitors from around the world. Emaar Hospitality Group’s new strategy will only help evolve and introduce the brand to a global audience in other territories” commented Mr. Alabbar.

Featuring majestic views of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai’s unique skyline, Address Sky View is made up of two towers, connected by a floating Sky Bridge in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

The hotel boasts 169 rooms and 551 apartments and a 70-metre long infinity pool. Complete with a range of culinary concepts and eateries, as well as a spa and fitness centers, guests can enjoy the minimalistic yet refined interiors of the hotel.