DSF Ultimate Family Weekend Kicks Off

The 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) offers unforgettable celebrations that promise to entertain the entire family – from toddlers and teens right through to adults and grown up kids! Visitors can spend quality time with their families with a range of spectacular events including experiences, concerts and activities planned for everyone across all age groups.

Mothers and daughters, sisters and girlfriends are sure to bond over makeup at Beauty Pop at City Walk where the latest beauty trends, makeup tips and cutting-edge cosmetics are featured, as well as workshops by beauty veterans including Hindash and Toni Malt. Visitors can pamper themselves and their loved ones with beauty treatments, have their nails done or explore a head turning new look until 18 January. Also at City Walk, The Voice judges Assi El Hallani and Samira Saeed will wow crowds on 17 and 18 January respectively.

Those looking for full family fun should visit Swyp Market Outside the Box (MOTB), the annual pop-up al fresco market returning to Dubai for its seventh year. Running until 1 February, Swyp MOTB is designed to engage everyone with a big selection of food trucks, the best of homegrown, artisanal products from independent retailers across the city and loads of live entertainment.

Music fans can head to The Pointe and enjoy a concert by Egyptian artist Mohammed Hamaki who will perform a free concert on 17 January.

What family doesn’t love a circus? Taking place at Al Seef Market until 18 January, the Wonder Circus Parade, complete with acrobats, juggling, stilt walking, clowns and magicians will cheer the whole family. This is one for all age groups from grandparents to little kids to enjoy together as a family.

Running until 18 January at The Dubai Mall, the Street Fest promises to deliver non-stop family entertainment. This year’s performances will bring The Dubai Mall to life both indoors and at the waterfront. The Street Fest will showcase a melting pot of dance and circus acts, displaying outstanding artistry and talent. A truly visual spectacle for the whole family to enjoy.

The little ones will be squealing with delight at La Mer until 18 January with their all-singing and all-dancing favorites – DreamWorks Trolls. Kids can join in the fun with Poppy, Branch and the rest of the colorful trolls for an incredible time. Kids can also sing along and enjoy peppy performances with Nickelodeon’s Spongebob Squarepants mascots until 25 January at City Walk.

Can’t get enough of the Nickelodeon fun? Families can also head over to City Centre Mirdif to catch their favorite characters in action at Nickelodeon Rocks until 18 January. Kids can dance along with Dora the Explorer and her friend Boots, Paw Patrol’s Marshall and Chase, and the fabulous Shimmer and Shine stars as they rock the stage this DSF.

For those families seeking something more sophisticated, a truly cultural experience, the autobiographical account of Khalil Gibran’s first love, Broken Wings, is a moving new musical adaptation of the iconic poet’s 1912 masterpiece. This beautiful show will be on at Dubai Opera on 17 and 18 January.

Families looking to spend an educational weekend can head to Al Shindagha Days where a host of activities are in place including a doors exhibition, a museum with state-of-the-art multimedia experience, including an informative and inspiring film experience, a boat display, a light and sound show, a perfume house with dedicated workshops and a pearl station, where visitors can get their pearls personalised by an on-site calligraphy artist.

