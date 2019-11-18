Amazon Announces White Friday Sale, Its Biggest Sale of The Year

The White Friday Sale, Amazon.ae biggest sale of the year, will run for seven days from 23rd to 29th November.

Prime members will get 12-hour early access to select deals, free next-day local delivery and free delivery on Prime eligible products from Amazon US

Up to 70% off on Electronics, Mobiles, Laptops, Fashion, Toys, Consumables, Books and more

It is back! Amazon today announced that the 6th edition of its White Friday Sale will kick off on November 23rd and will last for an epic seven days until 29th November. It will be Amazon.ae biggest sale of the year, offering savings of up to 70% on a wide array of items. The Amazon.ae White Friday sale will be open from 00:01 on Saturday, November 23rd until 23:59 on Friday, November 29th. Prime members will enjoy early 12 hours of exclusive early access starting at 11.00 am on Friday, November 22nd

In line with Amazon customer obsession, deals will be customized for the UAE providing customers with the products and brands that they are most looking forward to, at great prices. Since the deals event landed in the UAE five years ago, White Friday has become a much-awaited shopping bonanza across the nation, attracting first-time online shoppers, as well as veteran shoppers.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, VP of Amazon MENA, says âWhite Friday has been a huge hit amongst customers since we launched it in 2014 as customers have saved millions of Dirhams each year during the event. This year, the team at Amazon.ae has been working hand in hand with the worldâs top brands, as well as small and medium sized businesses across the UAE, to bring customers the best ever White Friday Sale, with bigger deals on a wider selection than ever before.â

Customers will enjoy savings of up to 70% on hottest items from Kindle, Apple, Samsung, Bose, FitBit, HP, Braun, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Adidas, KitchenAid, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, U.S. Polo Assn., Hugo Boss, Emporio Armani, Nivea, Pampers, Fine, Huggies, Philips, Ariel, Tide â to name a few. Amazon.ae will feature deals on products from many local and global brands, thousands of small and medium-sized business, as well as Black Friday deals from Amazon US. In addition to savings from deals, customers paying with any local Visa cards will enjoy 10% cashback up to 75 AED, while customers paying with Emirates NBD (ENBD) or Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB) Visa cards will enjoy 15% cashback up to 100 AED.

Prime members will enjoy free next day delivery on eligible local items across the UAE with no minimum purchase, as well as free delivery on millions of eligible items from Amazon US. If you arenât an Amazon Prime member yet, what are you waiting for? Start a free trial of Amazon Prime today to enjoy:

12-hour early access to select deals, between the times of 11 am and 11 pm on November 22nd.

Free Next Day delivery on Amazonâs ever-growing range of hundreds of thousands of eligible local products, with no minimum purchase.

Free delivery in 6 to 9 business days for international orders on millions of eligible products shipped from Amazon US

50% discount on Priority delivery in 2 to 4 business days for international orders on millions of eligible products shipped from Amazon US

50% discount on Same Day delivery on hundreds of thousands of eligible products in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al-Ain, and Ajman.

Unlimited access to Prime Video, where members can stream or download award-winning Amazon Originals and popular shows like The Grand Tour, All or Nothing: Manchester City, Family Man, Hanna, Modern Love, The Boys, Carnival Row and many more

Unlimited access to Twitch Prime, where members enjoy in-game loot for some of the worldâs biggest games, free games, a free monthly Twitch channel subscription, an expanded set of chat emotes and colors, an exclusive chat badge, and more.

Everyone can try Prime for free at Amazon.ae/Prime