Ready for Business! Fully Fitted and Furnished Kids Play Area for Rent

The featured here, comfortably fitted and functionally furnished children’s facility is now available for leasing. It is fully equipped and ready for welcoming little ones for new exciting experiences.

This approximately 5,500 sq ft facility is designed and purposed for kids play area, learning center, or daycare. It even has its own swimming pool where little ones can learn to swim, or simply chill during the hot summer months in Dubai.

In addition to all of the benefits kids can enjoy, the play area offers convenience for their parents as it is strategically located amongst other children’s development centers and many retail shops, that all together benefit from large underground parking.

If you are a budding entrepreneur, or experienced business owner in the field of education, and if you are interested to explore a new business opportunity and find out more about this now available kids play area for rent, kindly contact Engel & Volkers Real Estate Dubai on +971 4 4223553 to inquire about listing with reference number EVO-R-15533.