Emirates Skywards announces Skywards Exclusives

Emirates Skywards has launched Skywards Exclusives, a unique airline loyalty initiative that offers curated and carefully crafted experiences from Emirates‘ expansive sponsorships portfolio. World-class sporting events, performances, concerts, VIP hospitality and thrilling, money-can’t-buy experiences globally are now just Skywards Miles away for its 25+ million members.

Why watch on TV or the small screen of your smartphone when you can catch all the pulsating action live at the stadium, in a concert hall or in the comfort of a first-class hospitality suite? Members can redeem Skywards Miles to buy tickets or bid for exclusive VIP hospitality across 11 sports – from adrenaline-fuelled football, motorsports, rugby, cricket, baseball, tennis, and Australian Rules football to the ever-popular golf, horse racing, sailing and cycling.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Skywards said: “Sporting and cultural events are emotional journeys enjoyed by our members who come from 180 countries, and there’s no better way to connect and communicate with our customers than through their shared passions and choices. We’ve leveraged Emirates‘ stellar sponsorship portfolio to offer our members some of the best experiences on the planet – whether it’s Arsenal, AC Milan and Real Madrid matches, Formula 1® or the Emirates Australian Open and Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby 7s.

“Through Skywards Exclusives, we’re making our sponsorships far more accessible to our 25+ million members, who can redeem their Miles and travel globally to experience the excitement and the euphoria of being at a concert or a game, even bidding for our lavish hospitality. What money can’t buy, Skywards Miles can! We’re including many more global experiences to the Exclusives calendar in the coming days and weeks – so stay tuned.”

Members can buy or bid on exclusives.skywards.com or on the Emirates App. Tickets are currently up for grabs for around 10 matches, ranging from football to golf and rugby. The Emirates Skywards website is heating up with members bidding for VIP experiences across different events and sports, including Arsenal vs Manchester City and Chelsea, and Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain. Members who love aviation can bid for hospitality at the Dubai Airshow. Auctions have an open format, allowing members to see the current highest bid, how many bidders are participating and other relevant information. Tier levels, terms and conditions apply.

Emirates Skywards members have always had access to a limited portfolio of sporting events through Skybid, but Skywards Exclusives has consolidated the airline’s extensive global sports sponsorships and events under one umbrella. One such exclusive experience was at the recently concluded Rugby World Cup 2019, where an Emirates Skywards member’s child was chosen as a flagbearer at the finals in Japan – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

About Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has more than 25 million members. The programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Emirates Skywards members earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can’t-buy experiences. Visit www.emirates.com/skywards