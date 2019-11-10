dnata Travel DEALZ Launches in UAE

dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest-standing travel agency, is launching a free monthly newspaper designed for UAE travellers with the latest and most attractive travel offers available on the market.

A first for the company, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the publication will join the offering at the 30 plus dnata Travel stores across the country to bring a new monthly staple to the reading list of the UAE’s avid traveller base.

Customers can now digest the highlights of dnata Travel’s monthly offers in one place, from UAE staycations in the latest hotel and resort openings, to flight-only offers, and international holiday packages to trending destinations, city breaks under AED2,000 and multi-destination itineraries.

On top of the savings on hotel stays and air fares that feature throughout the publication, added extras – many exclusive to dnata Travel – include complimentary meals, room upgrades, room nights for children under 12 years, attraction tickets, and more – whilst the company guarantees updated offers and themes relevant to each month in every edition.

Antonio Fellino, Vice President of Retail & ecommerce for dnata Travel UAE, commented: “Combine our sixty years of experience, global hotel and airline partnerships, inspiration from our in-house travel experts, and our desire to share offers with our customers that are ‘hot off the press’ – and you have the inspiration behind our newspaper, dnata Travel DEALZ.

“We wanted to create something for the growing number of travellers from the UAE that is enjoyable to consume and share, brings them up-to-date travel inspiration and advice, and guarantees great rates for travel, from a company that they can trust.”

The dnata Travel DEALZ November 2019 edition is now available from more than 30 dnata Travel outlets across the UAE and online at: www.dnatatravel.com/offers/DEALZ