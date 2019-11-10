Celebrate this Festive Season in Bangkok with Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel

Bangkok is undoubtedly one of the best places in the world to enjoy New Year‘s Eve offering a wide diversity of things to do. From candle-lit dinners to private cruises and extravagant feasts to spectacular rooftop parties, the city has much to offer.

SEEN, the rooftop restaurant at Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, with modern Portuguese-Brazilian menu from celebrity chef Olivier da Costa, served by Chef de Cuisine Alexandre Castaldi, is the place to be this festive season. With contemporary vibes overlooking the city skyline, it is the idyllic destination outside the GCC to celebrate the upcoming festive season.

The hotel will be laying out a feast on 25 December at Skyline, a family-friendly modern brasserie dressed in festive style. Guests can choose to have a dinner on the eve of 24 December or a family roast lunch on 25 December, including king crab, lobster and Wagyu beef, as well as the traditional turkey and pudding. Both days promise to be a fun and leisurely affair for the whole family where guests can enjoy this conventional family time together with a Thai twist.

The Avani+ Riverside Festive Line-Up will go all out to impress, fascinate and delight guests on New Year’s Eve. New Year’s will offer a plethora of celebrations, from a Seafood bonanza at Skyline to chilled drinks and canapés. The evening will begin with sensational vibes by resident DJs at 7:00 pm and a remarkably exquisite five-course shared meal served by Chef Alexandre Castaldi. The open bar will be helmed by SEEN’s infamously charming mixologists, with bubbly and exotic cocktails flowing throughout the night.

The top-of-the-world Art Deco playground will come alive with swinging beats and drama. Burlesque-dancing emerge from out of the shadows along with live performances from Shanghai’s very own King of Swing, Frank Bray and the band. Dress to kill in your New Year’s best, then head to the rooftop, SEEN, for a unique allure.

For those who want to skip the dinner and go straight to the party, celebrate the night at 9PM with unlimited spirits and mixers, beer, sparkling, red and white grape beverages to lead guests to the countdown. When midnight strikes, guests will have front row seats when the Chao Phraya River lights up with fireworks, the most impressive display in the city.

The Bottoms Up free-flow package is THB 7,500 net per person, while dinner and the open bar is THB 16,000 net.