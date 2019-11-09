Million-dollar Machines, Formula One Legends Coming to Dubai International Motor Show 2019

The five-day show spotlights the trailblazing only all-female supercar club in the world

Hear motorsport mogul Eddie Jordan recount his legendary journey in the motoring industry as he makes his Dubai International Motor Show debut Get your dose of adrenaline and experience the thrill of drifting and see gravity-defying bike stunts

Motorheads of all ages can enjoy the show with the best and most glamorous automobiles on display and a range of rip-roaring activities for kids

The region’s most expansive motoring show returns with a bang this November with a host of activities for families and kids in town. Gearing up for its 15th edition, the Dubai International Motor Show scheduled between 12th – 16th November at Dubai World Trade Centre will welcome visitors and motoring enthusiasts of all ages.

Arabian Gazelles, the first and only ladies club in the world for supercar drivers, will be hosting a number of workshops at their lounge throughout the show. These clinics will cover topics like automotive design & career training, selling to luxury customers, and essentials for female racers. The lounge will also host a series of fireside chats with high-profile women, and thought leaders from the automotive space. The Women’s World Car of the Year Award will also host categories including the Holly Reich Dream Car Award, the Woman of Worth Award, the best cars in categories including Urban, Family, Green, Luxury, Performance and SUV/Crossover, as well as the Supreme Winner.

The Motor Show also invites all women who have a keen interest in motoring to visit the show with free entry between 1-4pm on 12th-14th November, and in an effort to celebrate women drivers from Saudi Arabia, the Show also offers free entry throughout the show for those women who hold a valid KSA driving license.

Visitors will have the chance to meet former F1 team owner and legend Eddie Jordan, who will speak on 14th and 15th November. Recounting his journey and fuel-packed career, visitors can hear Jordan tell fans about his views on the future of mobility, his experiences founding the Jordan Grand Prix team in 1991, discovering a young Michael Schumacher and his best stories from his years in the industry.

Visitors can also witness the world’s best stunt riders at Red Bull’s bike stunts! World stunt-motorbike champion Mike Jensen, regional champion Shadi Dhaheri and rally driver Abdo Feghali will astound as they push the limits of what’s possible on two and four wheels in our dedicated drifting area. There will also be the opportunity to experience the thrill of drifting first-hand with Prodrift at smoke-raging speeds. Strap into your seat and hold on tight as you ride with a professional drift instructor, on our custom-made drift course at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Dubai International Motor Show will also witness the best of hypercar mobility and Hyperloop technology. Speed enthusiasts will relish the “Made in UAE” Ajlani Hypercar set to be unveiled at the event; Aspark, the makers of the fastest electric car in the world; and the Virgin Hyperloop One Pod, capable of firing passenger pods at speeds of up to 1,080kmph. which will transform the future of transport.

In an event first, the Motor Show’s debut Drive In, Tune Out feature will give drivers the chance to win up to $10,000 of free upgrades to their car – fitted right there and then at the show, with expert mechanics and customizers souping-up five cars a day.

As a special treat this year, several zones and experiences have been created, especially for junior petrol-heads of all ages. They can take the steering wheel and earn their license on the streets of KidZania, cruise through a range of VR games, and see their dream cars come to life through 3D models in a special exhibition. Children under 12 years enter the show for free and children from 12 – 18 years can enter at a special rate of AED 20.

A show for the whole family, this year’s edition will also feature different games, live music and great food! Enthusiasts will also enjoy an array of activities, while getting up close and personal with classic cars, and smart car technologies including autonomous mobility, virtual reality test drives and augmented reality experiences.

The Dubai International Motor Show takes place 12-16th November at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Early bird tickets are available until 11th November at a 25% discount – AED30 for adults and AED20 for those aged 12-18.

To learn more and register your interest, visit https://www.dubaimotorshow.com