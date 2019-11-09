Laptop Black Friday Deals: Apple MacBook, HP, Surface, Lenovo Laptop Sales

A review of the best early Black Friday laptop deals for 2019, featuring the top MacBook, Surface Pro, HP laptop, gaming laptop & Chromebook sales
Searching for the top laptop deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at dubaichronicle.com have published their list of the best early laptop Black Friday deals from top brands like Apple, HP, Microsoft & Lenovo laptop deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best Laptop deals:
- Save up to $400 on top-rated gaming laptops at HP.com – experience the convenience of power and portability with HP’s OMEN series featuring an Intel Core processor and discrete graphics
- Save up to 62% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com – including sales on the top-rated Spectre x360 convertible laptop, Omen gaming series, HP Envy, Pavilion & Chromebooks
- Save up to 61% off on a wide range of laptops at Amazon – find deals on laptops for gaming, school, work, travel or high performance with offers on top-rated brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft
- Save up to $839 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon – check live prices on top-rated 2019 Apple MacBook models
- Save up to $80 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com – Chromebooks include access to 2 years of 100GB storage on Google Drive
- Save up to 36% off on Microsoft Surface computers, laptops and PCs at Amazon – check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface laptop 3
- Save on select Apple, Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft laptops at Walmart.com
- Get 20% off sitewide on Acer laptops at Acer.com – when you use the code NOV20 (valid until 11/6)
- Save up to $500 on select Surface laptops and computers at the Microsoft Store early Black Friday sale – most deals are available on 11/28
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page for their latest deals.
If you are shopping online on Amazon, get advantage here on a FREE 30-day trial of Amazon Prime shopping service as now it offers 1 day delivery to to your doorstep absolutely free of charge and a lot of entertainment online.
Cyber Monday and Black Friday are ideal times to pick up a laptop especially from Amazon and Walmart. For those who prefer MacOS, Apple has super thin laptops with solid specs. HP and Lenovo have the best models for Windows work computers. Microsoft Surface laptops are fine for low-intensity gaming but itâ€™s better to buy an actual gaming laptop instead.
Why do people call it Black Friday? Black Friday is informally named for putting retailers figures â€˜into the blackâ€™, as the large discounts and high volume of shoppers during this period typically combine into increased sales and profits.