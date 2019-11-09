Instant Pot Black Friday Deals List: Early 6-Quart & 8-Quart Pressure Cooker Deals

Online shopping editors at DC compare here the best Instant Pot Black Friday deals already released and identify savings on Instant Pot DUO, Ultra, 6-quart & 8-quart cookers

Instant Pot found massive success with their innovative programmable pressure cookers, which were some of the best-selling items in recent shopping holidays. Top pressure multi cookers include the Duo, Duo60, and Ultra 10-in-1, and each one comes in either 3 qt, 6 qt, or 8 quart sizes. The brand has expanded to offer even more kitchen appliances, including air fryers, blenders, rice and grain cookers, toaster ovens, and more.

Does Walmart have Black Friday sales? Top retail stores Walmart and Amazon run the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales each year and offer significant discounts on a wide range of products.

Over last year Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, Amazon customers ordered over 13 million fashion products and 18 million toys. During Black Friday last year Amazon shoppers enjoyed free shipping on all their products regardless of the total purchase amount.

Walmart, the third-largest online retailer in the US after it overtook Apple in 2018, continues to grow in revenue. eMarketer reports that Walmart e-commerce sales will increase by 33% in 2019.