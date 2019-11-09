Compare Furniture Black Friday Deals: Sofa, Mattress, TV Stand Sales

Here is a review of the best early Black Friday deals on furniture, including savings on mattresses, sofas, dressers and TV stands
Early furniture Black Friday deals are already released. The online shopping team at dubaichronicle.com have compared the best early sofa, mattress, sofa and TV stand deals at Wayfair, Ashley Home & Walmart for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.
Best Furniture deals:
- Save up to 50% on sofas, beds, mattresses & more furniture at Ashley Furniture – deals available every day in the run up to Veterans Day
- Save on a wide range of bedroom, living room, dining & office furniture at Walmart – save on best-selling MoDRN, Belham Living & other top-rated sofas, beds, dressers, TV stands & more
- Save on premium quality furniture, appliances, home decor with Wayfairâs daily doorbuster sales – new products added daily including best-selling mattresses, recliners & TV stands
- Save up to $224 on top-selling TV stands & entertainment centers – save on a wide array of best-selling media stands from Walker Edison, Sauder Harvest Mill & more at Walmart.com
- Shop the Home Sale at Bloomingdale’s
Best Mattress & Bed deals:
- Save up to $324 on a wide range of mattresses at Walmart – including deals on memory foam, queen, twin and more top-rated mattresses
- Save up to $99 on premium Nectar memory foam mattresses at NectarSleep.com – deals include a choice of free weighted blanket/mattress protector and two memory foam pillows
- Save up to $190 on Casper Foam, Hybrid, Essential & Wave mattresses at Amazon – available in twin, twin XL, full, queen & king sizes
- Save up to 43% on the best beds, frames & bases from top-rated brands at Amazon – check live prices on best-selling twin, king & queen size bed frames and bunk beds
Best Sofa deals:
- Save up to $400 on a wide range of top-rated sofas, couches & futons at Walmart – check live prices on best-selling sectional & sleeper sofas such as Mainstays, Novogratz, Better Homes & Gardens & more
- Save up to 53% on top-rated sectional sofas at Walmart – save on sleeper, leather, linen, reversible sectional sofas & more
- Save up to 63% on sleeper, reclining, convertible & sectional sofas, futons & more – check live prices on top-selling couches & futons at Amazon
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time.
Furniture pieces need only be bought once every few years. A high-quality TV stand can last longer than any television or entertainment system you put on it. A dresser shouldnât be chosen according to the amount of clothes you have now. Like with a bed, it must adapt to the changing needs of its user. A sofa bed is suitable for a bachelor, for instance, but not for a couple.
When does Black Friday officially start at Amazon and Walmart? This year, Black Friday falls on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday on December 2nd.
Black Friday on Amazon is a month-long affair this year. A Countdown to Black Friday promotion begins introducing daily deals as early as the first of November. Once Black Friday Deals Week begins new deals are added hourly, lasting until the first week of December. Holiday shopping also begins much earlier in Walmart this year, with online discounts being offered on items across several product categories from October 25. Online Black Friday deals are likely to be available on Walmart.com starting from November 27, the day before Thanksgiving.
Shoppers can expect to find Black Friday deals at all major retailers until Cyber Monday. Amazon further extends their holiday promotions for an additional week, calling it Cyber Monday Deals Week.