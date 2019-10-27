Top Songs, Artists, Albums & Playlists in UAE Revealed

Global music streaming service hits the right note with users in the region through strong focus on local content

Ariana Grande is the highest streamed artist in UAE since Deezer’s launch in October 2018

In celebration of its first year anniversary in the Middle East and North Africa, Deezer reveals top songs, artists, albums and playlists that were streamed the most in UAE since the global streaming service launch last year.

While Taki Taki by DJ Snake, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Ozuna tops the list of the highest streamed song, Ariana Grande was the most listened to artist in the UAE. In addition, Beerbongs & Bentleys by the American rapper Post Malone was the most popular album and ‘Top United Arab Emirates’, the most popular playlist on the Deezer app.

Top 5 Songs:

Taki Taki–DJ Snake, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Ozuna

Happier–Marshmello, Bastille

Without Me–Halsey

Sunflower–Swae Lee, Post Malone

Thank U, Next–Ariana Grande

Top 5 Artists:

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Billie Eilish

J Balvin

Top 5 Albums:

Beerbongs & Bentleys

Thank U, Next

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Scorpion

Dua Lipa

Top 5 Playlists:

Top United Arab Emirates

Hits of The Moment

Acoustic Pop

Today’s Best Pop

Rap Bangers

“We are delighted to reach this important milestone in our journey in the region. The Middle East and North Africa is a key growth market for Deezer owing to a number of factors such as a large young population that is digitally-savvy and deeply passionate about music. Over the last year, we have enjoyed connecting users in the region to locally-relevant content while also giving them an opportunity to discover new artists, genres and playlists. Music is at the heart of everything we do at Deezer so it is only fitting that we mark this occasion by celebrating our artists, users and their shared love of music,” said Tarek Mounir, CEO – MENA and Turkey, Deezer.

Deezer launched in MENA in October 2018 with an exclusive long-term agreement with Rotana. With 14 million active monthly users, the music streaming service offers access to 56 million tracks in multiple languages.