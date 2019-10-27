Top Songs, Artists, Albums & Playlists in UAE Revealed

- Global music streaming service hits the right note with users in the region through strong focus on local content
- Ariana Grande is the highest streamed artist in UAE since Deezer’s launch in October 2018
In celebration of its first year anniversary in the Middle East and North Africa, Deezer reveals top songs, artists, albums and playlists that were streamed the most in UAE since the global streaming service launch last year.
While Taki Taki by DJ Snake, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Ozuna tops the list of the highest streamed song, Ariana Grande was the most listened to artist in the UAE. In addition, Beerbongs & Bentleys by the American rapper Post Malone was the most popular album and ‘Top United Arab Emirates’, the most popular playlist on the Deezer app.
Top 5 Songs:
Taki Taki–DJ Snake, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Ozuna
Happier–Marshmello, Bastille
Without Me–Halsey
Sunflower–Swae Lee, Post Malone
Thank U, Next–Ariana Grande
Top 5 Artists:
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Post Malone
Billie Eilish
J Balvin
Top 5 Albums:
Beerbongs & Bentleys
Thank U, Next
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Scorpion
Dua Lipa
Top 5 Playlists:
Top United Arab Emirates
Hits of The Moment
Acoustic Pop
Today’s Best Pop
Rap Bangers
“We are delighted to reach this important milestone in our journey in the region. The Middle East and North Africa is a key growth market for Deezer owing to a number of factors such as a large young population that is digitally-savvy and deeply passionate about music. Over the last year, we have enjoyed connecting users in the region to locally-relevant content while also giving them an opportunity to discover new artists, genres and playlists. Music is at the heart of everything we do at Deezer so it is only fitting that we mark this occasion by celebrating our artists, users and their shared love of music,” said Tarek Mounir, CEO – MENA and Turkey, Deezer.
Deezer launched in MENA in October 2018 with an exclusive long-term agreement with Rotana. With 14 million active monthly users, the music streaming service offers access to 56 million tracks in multiple languages.