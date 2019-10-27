Create Spooky Wonders at Bluewaters this Halloween

Halloween at Bluewaters promises a ‘spook-tacular’ time for all the family with an exciting calendar of costume competitions, trick or treating, feasting and entertainment

Bluewaters, Meraas’ unique island destination and home to the iconic Ain Dubai, has launched its ‘Create Spooky Wonders’ line-up of fun, games, food and hauntingly good entertainment over the Halloween weekend, from Thursday, 31st October to Saturday, 2nd November.

Every day from 3pm to 9pm there will be an exciting calendar of events for little monsters of all kinds, including a Little Ghost Workshop for spooky arts & crafts, and a Witch’s Den with face painting and a balloon artist. Ghoulish characters such as ghosts, witches and pumpkin heads will roam the island to delight families with their scary costumes as well as stalls and games that will be centrally located to entertain children of all ages.

Each day at 5pm there will be an exciting Halloween Parade from The Beach to Bluewaters with some weird and wonderful costumes and performers for visitors to see. However, the main attraction for the little ones will undoubtedly be the Trick or Treat Trail, heading off at 6pm on Thursday and 4pm and 6pm on Friday, and stopping at Bluewaters’ most popular outlets along the way, where treats (and maybe some tricks!) will be dished out to the children.

And finally, there is a ‘Best Dressed’ competition being hosted by Bluewaters throughout the weekend – visitors in their Halloween costumes can take a photo at any of the Spooky Wonders Corners and tag @bluewatersdubai with the hashtag #CreateSpookyWonders for a chance to win great prizes worth over AED500!

Bluewaters will be decked out in spooky décor, with a wide variety of food and beverage promotions to entice big kids and small throughout the weekend. The full calendar of promotions is below.

HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES AT BLUEWATERS:

October 31st

BACCHANAL

Feast on a devilishly delicious Halloween dinner at the award-winning restaurant concept all the way from Las Vegas, right here in Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai, as you walk your way through carved pumpkins and creepy spider webs towards a night of frightfully fine dining!

GORDON RAMSAY HELL’S KITCHEN

Enjoy a truly spook-tacular Hellicious Brunch – Halloween Edition at the celebrity chef’s venue in Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, with special spooky treats including a Halloween blood chocolate fountain, spooky cupcakes and all things gooey, scary and bloody.

PUERTO 99

Enjoy a Halloween Party with some Mexican flair at Puerto 99, with a live entertainment programme including Latino dancers Maiam and Mimo, and a tempting menu of seafood and steaks with a Mexican twist.

THE LONDON PROJECT

Bluewaters’ popular English gastropub is hosting a Halloween “Rocky Horror Picture Show” party, where everyone is expected to dress up in their most ‘horrifically fabulous’ outfits for a night of frightful fun!

October 31st & November 1st

FRANPRIX

On the Halloween Trick or Treat Trail, Franprix is hosting a “Cheers for Fears” competition for the best children’s costumes, where one winner will be selected on Thursday and two winners will be selected on Friday to be given exclusive Franprix products. AED100 shopping vouchers will also be distributed at random to the participants.

LONDON SLIDE

London Slide will be feeding hungry guests and Trick or Treaters with their special sliders offer, with all-you-can-eat sliders at AED89. Plus, quench your thirst and cool down with their special Halloween ‘Freakshake’.

NOVEMBER 1st

THE LONDON PROJECT

Get your freakiest chic on at the London Project’s “Chic Le Freak” Friday Brunch, with their usual spread of fantastic fare, only with a spooky twist to the day’s revelry!

ALL WEEKEND

JELLY BELLY

Jelly Belly are offering guests “The Spooky Scoop”, where customers get two free Halloween-themed toppings when they purchase this ice-cream treat.

KETCH UP

Ketch Up are keeping things spooky with their unique Black Halloween Sliders, a Halloween edition snack made especially for the scary season.

LA BRIOCHE

La Brioche will be offering their spook-tastic range of Halloween-themed cupcakes to delight the little monsters who drop in to enjoy them.

MERIKA BY CHIMNEY CAKE

Take part in the Chimney Cone ‘No Mess’ Challenge, where participants get 60 seconds to eat an entire chimney cone and a gelato without getting their hands messy. Winners who succeed do not pay for the challenge!

SCARLET’S PATISSERIE

All children get complimentary “Halloween Cookies” and “Bloody Pastries” when they visit Scarlet’s Patisserie this Halloween, so don’t miss out!

UN DIMANCHE A PARIS

Enjoy a Special Halloween Dessert at Un Dimanche a Paris – A delicious pumpkin-themed creation consisting of carrot cake and crunchy speculoos, mandarin confit, hazelnut mousse and vanilla tonka cream.