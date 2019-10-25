Dubai Art Season Is Extended for Its Seventh Edition

Dubai Culture’s annual period of cultural events extended for a period of two and a half months

Beginning with the inaugural event, Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Dubai Art Season is instrumental in nurturing and developing creative talent

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announces the seventh edition of Dubai Art Season. Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Culture, Dubai Art Season will run from 1st February until 15th April, 2020.

At almost 12 weeks long, this year’s edition is more than two weeks longer than previous editions and it encompasses some of Dubai’s flagship cultural events. The season opens with Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, which is now in its 12th edition and will begin on 4th February.

It will be followed by some of the leading events on Dubai Culture’s extensive calendar of events including: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award Exhibition; SIKKA; Art Dubai; DIFC Art Nights, Galleries Night at Alserkal Avenue; Middle East Film & Comic Con as well as World Art Dubai.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority commented: “Dubai Art Season is our annual showcase of all the most important events on Dubai Culture’s calendar but it is also a reflection of our commitment to the creative industry. In line with the vision of Dubai’s Strategic Plan for 2021 to establish the city as a vibrant metropolis that shapes arts and culture not only in the region but around the world, our focus is on bringing people together in the most creative and inspirational ways.

“Each event under the Dubai Art Season umbrella is designed to nurture and develop the talent that we have within the city and the country as a whole as well as to reinforce a sense of belonging, happiness and tolerance within Dubai’s diverse and multicultural society.”

Walid Ahmed, Head of Committee of Dubai Art Season at Dubai Culture, said: “We expect that the seventh edition of Dubai Art Season will be as memorable as the ones before it. Now that we are running for a period of almost 12 weeks, it is clear that year on year, Dubai Art Season is growing in importance and its impact upon Dubai’s creative community is vital for the long-term cultural prosperity in our city. We hope that even more people will join us this coming season at the wide variety of events happening during Dubai Art Season 2020.”

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.