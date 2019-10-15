Dubai Shopping Malls Launch Diwali ‘Shop and Win Gold’ Campaign

Shop for AED 200 at any one of the 10 participating mall to be a part of the Diwali promotion and win gold bar

Winners will take home a total of ½ kg of gold bars during the two-week long Diwali campaign

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) with the support of Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announces their Diwali campaign “SHOP & WIN GOLD”, offering shoppers a rewarding shopping experience this festive season. Shoppers stand a chance to enter the draw and win upon spending AED 200 at any of the 10 participating malls every time they shop from October 18 until November 2.

The raffle coupon can be availed from the participating mall’s customer service desk and lucky winner names will be drawn during the draw that will be held on 2nd of November. 28 lucky shoppers will take home a total of ½ kg of gold bars as prizes during the two weeks of the Diwali campaign The winners can win varying denominations of Gold such as 10 gms, 20 gms, 50 gms and 100 gms.

Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group said: “Dubai has definitely made Diwali a part of its cultural celebrations. It is a very special and extremely significant festival in the Indian calendar and we are looking forward to making it a time to remember not only for the Indian community members but also for the tourists other nationals as well. We highly value our shoppers and aim to create promotions that help to enhance and add value to celebratory moments. We have witnessed this time and again that prizes and rewards add to the shopping experience. Dubai is a shopping paradise and our Diwali campaign will add more flare to the celebratory season.”

The malls participating in the Dubai Shopping Malls Group Diwali promotion this year include Al Khail Community Centre, Bay Avenue, Burjuman, City Centre Shindaga, Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Wharf Mudon Community Centre, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall, and Shorooq Community Centre.