Deyaar Development PJSC, one of Dubai’s largest property development and real estate services companies, and Millennium Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hotel management companies in the region, today announced that the project work of Millennium Executive Apartments Mont Rose is now completed and expected to be operational this October.

Part of the three-tower Mont Rose development located in Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, the Millennium Executive Apartments Mont Rose features 126 one bed and 72 studio apartments across 20 floors Along with a grab-and-go dining service.

Deyaar’s Millennium Executive Apartments Mont Rose project is accessible via Dubai’s main roads – Al Khail Road, and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It is minutes away from Mall of the Emirates and close to Miracle Garden.

Saeed Al Qatami, Chief Executive Officer of Deyaar, said: “Millennium Mont Rose is another contribution we are proud to make to Dubai’s hospitality scene, in support of Dubai Tourism Vision 2020. The diversification of hospitality offerings in the emirate will create further appeal to a diverse range of tourists, who are keen to find residences that cater to their specific needs.”

Kevork Deldelian, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East and Africa, said: “We are pleased to announce the completion of another project in partnership with Deyaar. Millennium Executive Apartments Mont Rose is the third hospitality collaboration between Millennium and Deyaar, and the second Executive Apartments amongst our Dubai’s”

This development is a further addition to Deyaar’s hospitality portfolio and the increasing diversification of the company. Hospitality will be a cornerstone to Deyaar’s long term vision in delivering sustainable returns to its shareholders and in supporting the creation of employment in the city of Dubai.

Building on its longstanding reputation for successful commercial and residential property development, Deyaar has in recent years expanded its property management and facilities management divisions, as well as allocating up to one million square feet for hospitality projects.