Provis Wins Property Management Contracts for Over 30 Sites in Abu Dhabi

Provis, one of the UAE’s leading estate management companies delivering market leading and innovative solutions, has won several prestigious contracts to provide its full suite of specialised real-estate services for more than 30 iconic projects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, following a highly competitive bid process.

Provis will offer its property management and leasing services to 12 residential projects by Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s master property developer. The projects include Al Zeina, Al Muneera, Al Bandar, Sun & Sky Towers, Al Oyoun Village, Gate & Arc Towers, and Eastern Mangroves.

Provis will also support Aldar through a management and leasing services contract for different commercial units such as Aldar Headquarters, Al Mamoura, Bani Yas Towers, Motor World, Daman House, International Tower, Murjan Tower, Yas Site Offices, and Saadiyat, amongst others.

Additionally, Provis has won a contract from the Family Development Foundation to provide property management and leasing services for two buildings, two schools and several villas in Abu Dhabi.

“Winning the new contracts and renewing existing ones from reputed companies and entities further underlines the credentials of Provis as a leading and reliable company that provides high-quality real estate services and solutions,” said HP Aengaar, Chief Executive Officer at Provis.

“Provis brings deep industry knowledge, technical expertise and commitment to exceptional services with a dedicated team that delivers integrated estate management solutions throughout all the UAE. We at Provis, adopt innovative and cutting-edge solutions to drive all-round efficiency and to enhance the lifestyle experience and add value to our customers, investors, developers and tenants” added Aengaar.

Provis currently manages over 13,500 units as part of its property management portfolio, and nearly 15,000 units under owners’ association management in addition to thousands of properties sold and leased.

Since its inception, Provis has worked tirelessly to identify and meet the needs of the market and pre-empt the potential changes in requirements of the future. Provis applies innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value for clients as well as their properties at every stage of the property lifecycle.