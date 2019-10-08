Discover Mexico City with Emirates

Ahead of its inaugural flight to Mexico City via Barcelona on 9 December, Emirates is offering travellers in the UAE a chance to book early and discover one of most fascinating and vibrant cities in the Americas.* Families and solo travellers can also take advantage and venture to a new destination this winter.

Economy Class passengers can enjoy fares starting from AED 4,895 and Business Class passengers can enjoy fares starting from AED 19,995. The offer is valid for bookings made starting today until 8 December for travel between 9 December until 31st August 2020.*

Mexico City is the airline’s fifth destination in Central and South America and a popular route for leisure and business travellers alike. The vibrant city is known for its culture, history and exquisite culinary scene. Its famous historic centre – Zocalo – is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-see landmark. Mexico City is also an important trade and industrial city – focusing on automotive, medical supplies and pharmaceutical industries.

The new daily service will be operated by a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR. Emirates flight EK 255 will depart Dubai at 03:30 local time, arriving in Barcelona at 08:00 before departing again at 09:55 and arriving into Mexico City at 16:15 on the same day. The return flight EK256 will depart Mexico City at 19:40 local time, arriving in Barcelona the next day at 13:25. EK256 will depart once again from Barcelona at 15:10 bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 00:45 the following day.

Travellers can also book with Emirates Holidays and enjoy a fantastic holiday experience including a 5 night hotel stay with breakfast starting at AED 6,899 per person, including airfare.*

Customers who book their Emirates flight to Mexico City can earn double Skyward Miles or use Cash+Miles to fly for less and save from AED 75 on their trip. The Skywards offer is valid on tickets booked from 1st August until 8th December 2019 for travel between 9 December 2019 and 31 March 2020.*

Emirates passengers across all cabins will enjoy over 4,500 channels of movies, TV shows and programmes on ice – the airline’s award winning in-flight entertainment system, regionally inspired meals, and up to 20 MB of complimentary Wi-Fi to stay connected with friends and family during the flight. Customers on-board will also enjoy complimentary beverages and the warm hospitality of Emirates’ multinational cabin crew, who come from more than 135 nationalities and speak more than 60 languages.

For more information, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit www.emirates.ae, travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office. Terms & conditions apply.