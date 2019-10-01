Fall/Winter 2019 Season Kicks Off across Dubai Shopping Malls

As the season’s eagerly anticipated Fall/Winter 2019 collections hit the malls and boutiques across Dubai, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) encourages shoppers not to miss the exciting events, promotions and activations taking place across the city:

MALL EVENTS

Shades of Autumn at The Dubai Mall

Visitors to The Dubai Mall can discover the ‘Shades of Autumn’ campaign in partnership with Grazia Luxury and GQ Magazine, which brings the best of the fashion season to life for the Fall/Winter collection until 19 October. Shoppers can take advantage of styling advice from the experts, and browse through the ‘top picks’ and ‘must have’ fashion pieces and accessories on display which are selected by the mall’s personal shoppers and available across various outlets. Fashion catwalks will be taking place from 26 to 28 September; showcasing the latest style trends from leading couture brands. There will also be a customisation station near Bloomingdales Atrium where shoppers will be able to enjoy complimentary customisation on their purchases when spending over AED 500 in The Dubai Mall. For those looking for the latest Autumn beauty trends, look no further than House of Beauty, a beauty themed space located near Star Atrium to shop the latest season essentials.

Mall of the Emirates ‘World of Fashion’

Mall of the Emirates will host a series of stylish events and promotions throughout the F/W19 season for all fashion lovers. World of Fashion, formerly known as House of Bazaar, will return from 8 to 12 October with a five-day event celebrating F/W19 collections and the rich heritage of today’s fashion industry.

EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS

Lacoste

Lacoste will showcase their exclusive Croco Crew collection for F/W19, which are three small leather bags embossed with the logo. In addition, Chinese Golden Week, which marks the Chinese National Holiday, will also be taking place from 28 September to 15 October, giving shopping enthusiasts 10 percent off any Lacoste items in both The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates stores.

American Rag Cie

American Rag Cie will debut an exclusive retail launch at The Dubai Mall this F/W19 season in partnership with iDesign Gold, a favourite of many celebrities such as Mohammed Salah. Shoppers can get their hands on bespoke, luxury smartphone designs for the perfect outfit accessory. All the products are customisable in 24K Gold, 18K Rose Gold or Platinum, as well as an option of leather casing and diamond encrusted details. Everyone will be able to purchase the products from The Dubai Mall store with prices starting from AED 22,000.

Malone Soulier

Starting 1 October, luxury British footwear brand, Malone Soulier will launch and display its exclusive collection at department store Robinsons at Dubai Festival City Mall for shoppers to snap up in time for the new season.

Jimmy Choo at The Dubai Mall

Iconic fashion brand Jimmy Choo will be hosting an exclusive pop-up event at The Dubai Mall on 3 October from 3pm to 5pm to showcase its F/W19 collection and the exclusive Middle East pieces only available in Dubai. The afternoon event intended for invited guests only will have special guest appearances from the brand’s legendary creative director, Sandra Choi and CEO, Pierre Denis. The special activation staged at The Dubai Mall Fashion Catwalk will also be available to the public to shop from 6pm between 3 October and 12 October.

CHANCES TO WIN

Spend and Win at Mall of the Emirates

Shoppers visiting Mall of the Emirates between 25 September and 31 October and spending more than AED 650 in the mall will be in the chance to win AED 10,000 daily for 37 days! Fashion lovers who spend in selected fashion stores will double their coupons and therefore their chances of winning.