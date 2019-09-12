DFM Launches ‘myAccount’ Electronic Service for Dividends Distribution

As part of its strategy to provide market participants with smart and efficient solutions in line with the leadership’s digital transformation vision, the Dubai Financial Market, DFM, today launched the “myAccount” service, an electronic account that enables investors to seamlessly transfer dividend amounts to their iVESTOR Card accounts, bank accounts, as well as to pay for IPOs and Right Issues subscription.

Commenting on the new service, Essa Kazim, Chairman of the DFM, said, “The DFM’s strategy focuses on development and innovation, as well as employing advanced FinTech to provide customers with smart solutions, in line with the leadership’s vision on smart services and digital transformation. Accordingly, our constant efforts in this field have completely changed ways of service provision in the capital markets sector. Today, we are pleased to launch the myAccount service, crowning our journey of excellence, as we are currently running a one-of-its-kind, all-inclusive dividend distribution platform amongst financial markets globally.”

For his part, Ali Al Hashimi, Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Services Division of the DFM, said, “The DFM has successfully amassed notable capabilities in terms of cash dividend distribution services, as the new myAccount electronic service has been designed and implemented internally by our comprehensive specialised team.”

The DFM, Al Hashimi said, has executed 1.3 million transactions to the new electronic accounts with a total value of AED1 billion.

“Certainly, the new service alongside our previous initiatives such as the launch of the iVESTOR Card, the Dividend Distribution System and the iVESTOR Card Control solution led to a significant leap in customer experience, ensuring cash dividends are at the fingertips of the DFM’s enormous and diversified investor base that exceeds 844 thousand investors wherever they are and whenever they want,” he added.