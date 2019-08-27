Retaliatory tariffs by US, China to dominate trading activity across markets

Global equity markets were mostly positive during the week, making a sharp retreat towards the end of the week. Markets on Friday were negatively influenced by unfavorable developments from the US and China trade developments and lack of clarity over US Fed’s monetary policy.

The news on US Fed and trade overshadowed the fairly positive news coming from companies and broader economy. Brent crude oil prices rose by 1.19% during the week, after industry data showed a larger than expected drop in US crude inventories.

For the regional markets, the performance during the week was negative with 5 out of the 8 indexes closing in red, while the remaining 3 closed in green. Kuwait was the worst performing index regionally with losses of 1.56%, followed by 1.22% in Saudi Arabia, while Oman was the best performing index regionally with gains of 3.27%.

Going forward, retaliatory tariffs by the US and China will continue to dominate the trading activity across the global markets. For the regional markets, the trading activity will be influenced by the trend in global markets due to lack of catalysts within the domestic markets.

Indexes Last WTD (%) MTD (%) YTD (%) Dubai (DFMGI) ▼ 2,768.85 -0.96% -5.12% 9.45% Abu Dhabi (ADSMI) ▼ 5,038.99 -0.31% -5.24% 2.52% Saudi (SASEIDX) ▼ 8,445.66 -1.22% -3.29% 7.91% Kuwait (KWSE) ▼ 4,799.94 -1.56% -1.67% 1.30% Egypt (EGX30) ▲ 14,333.16 0.27% 7.02% 9.95% Bahrain (BHSEIDX) ▼ 1,533.60 -0.10% -0.91% 14.68% Oman (MSM30) ▲ 3,987.65 3.27% 6.04% -7.77%

Commodities Value WTD (%) MTD (%) YTD (%) Gold (s/OZ) ▲ 1526.1 0.82% 7.96% 18.97% Silver ($/Oz) ▲ 17.39 1.81% 6.98% 12.34% WTI ($/bbl) ▼ 54.17 -1.28% -7.53% 19.29% Natural Gas ▼ 2.15 -2.18% -3.63% -26.80% OPEC Oil ($/bl) ▲ 59.34 1.19% -8.95% 10.30% Copper ($/MT) ▼ 5733.06 -0.54% -3.45% -4.98% Aluminium ($/MT) ▲ 1787.79 0.30% -0.99% -3.00%