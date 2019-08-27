Best Deals and Rewards at Back to School Promotions across Dubai

The first day of school is filled with many emotions, which is why it’s important to be organised and prepared, from what to wear to the type of stationery and electronics that parents and children should select. Luckily, many of the retailers across Dubai are offering superb promotions to ensure kids are kitted out for the new term.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has rounded up highlights from this year’s line-up of back-to-school promotions below:

SPORTSWEAR AND FOOTWEAR

The much-anticipated back-to-school promotion from Athlete’s Co. has returned. Get any two kid’s products for AED349 and two adult pairs of shoes for AED549 on selected brands including New Balance, Skechers, Adidas, Nike and Toms in all Athlete’s Co. stores, except Dubai Outlet Mall until 14 September.

The perfect comfort shoe brand, CROCS, is offering two pairs of kid’s footwear for only AED299, valid on selected styles. The promotion is available until 3 September in all stores excluding Dubai Outlet Mall.

Sketchers is giving away a free back-to-school kit with every purchase of any children’s shoes at all stores, except for Dubai Outlet Mall until 14 September. The kit consists of a backpack, lunch box, water bottle and pencil case to ensure kids are looking cool yet prepared for what the school day will bring.

Athletes can head to sports retailer Sun & Sands Factory Outlets across Dubai and get 25 to 75 per cent off selected items until 7 September or visit Stadium at Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Ghurair Centre or BurJuman where they can purchase accessories for AED25, apparel for AED45 and footwear for AED75 until 14 September.

Shoppers who spend over AED999 until 7 September at Pablosky will get a free backpack to start the new school year in style.

Popular brands, Quiksilver, Billabong and Adidas have a special offer of spend AED250 and receive AED50 off. The Quiksilver and Billabong offers are available until 7 September at The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and City Centre Mirdif (Billabong) and Quiksilver (Mall of the Emirates). Adidas is available at Dubai Marina Mall until 31 August.

Fitness enthusiasts can stock up on the sport essentials at Reebok for less, thanks to the brand’s epic back-to-school special. Spend AED200 and get AED50 back at the City Centre Mirdif, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and Al Ghurair Centre stores until 31 August.

APPAREL

Beverly Hills Polo Club has bundle offers in all the UAE stores with three items available for just AED299, four for AED399 and five for AED499 available until 14 September or while stocks last.

Girls and boys can update their wardrobe at a great price at Sfera in City Centre Mirdif. Girls can buy two t-shirts for AED59 or a t-shirt and leggings for AED79 and boys can get two t-shirts for AED49 until 7 September.

Families who shop at Sacoor Kids in City Centre Mirdif and The Dubai Mall can get three items for AED495 until 31 August.

For a stylish purchase, Monsoon Kids in Dubai Festival City Mall is offering 30 to 70 per cent off selected items until 7 September.

ACCESSORIES AND ESSENTIALS

The coolest brand for backpacks, totes and accessories, Herschel, is giving customers the chance to win an astounding AED50,000 through its Scratch & Win promotion. Shoppers can head to BurJuman and The Dubai Mall stores to find out more and win until 14 September.

All the back-to-school essentials can be found for unbeatable prices at The Children’s Place. Backpacks are for AED199, lunch bags for AED89, pencil cases for AED39 and water bottles for AED69 until 7 September at all stores across Dubai except Dubai Outlet Mall

Early Learning Centre is renowned for their toys, which help develop vital skills and push the boundaries of children’s imagination and creativity to make learning fun. Until 7 September, families can buy two get one free and multi buy at stores across Dubai.

Calling all girls and boys! Lifestyle, the unique concept store has the ultimate bundle offer. Visitors can buy six school essentials for just AED399 and receive a tablet for free until 2 September. The brand is also ensuring kids stay prepared with buy two get one free on water bottles and stationery.

Bag specialist, Kipling, is gifting an AED100 voucher with every AED500 spent in store. The promotion is valid until 30 September at The Dubai Mall, City Centre Deira and Dubai Festival City Mall.

Aeropostale is selling all backpacks for AED129 across all stores until 30 September and Ardene in BurJuman is giving away a gift with every backpack purchase until 7 September.

With every purchase above AED175 from the Max Fashion back-to-school collection of bags and accessories, shoppers will receive free headphones. The promotion is available at Al Ghurair Centre, Ibn Battuta Mall, City Centre Mirdif, Madina Mall, Oasis Centre, City Centre Me’aisem, Dubai Festival City Mall, Bur Dubai and Abu Hail Deira branches.

For every AED500 spent on Kipling at Galeries Lafayette shoppers will receive a gift voucher worth AED100 and for every AED250 spent on Eastpak they will get a voucher worth AED50 until 30 September.

Those who spend AED200 at Accessorize in Dubai Marina Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira or The Dubai Mall until 7 September will receive a free tote bag and for every spend of AED650 at Tommy Hilfiger Kids children will get a free lunchbox, until 3 September at Dubai Marina Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, The Dubai Mall and Dubai Festival City Mall.

ELECTRONICS

Virgin Megastore is paying it upfront with The Give Back Pack initiative, where every backpack bought will contribute towards a backpack to a child in need. They are also offering 12 per cent off Apple Mac for students and teachers until 2 November at Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mercato Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and The Ranches Souk.

Students can enjoy great deals at Jumbo electronics in Dubai, offering 12 per cent on all Apple MacBook laptops and 10 per cent on all Microsoft Surface laptops, Surface Book 2 and Surface pro until 7 September.

HOMEWARE

From home to the playground, Home Centre at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and Oasis Centre has it covered with a product launch of all the first day of school essentials, including 25 to 75 per cent off select items. The furniture store has also created a must-have bundle for the ultimate kid’s bedroom, inclusive of a bed, nightstand, study desk and bookcase.

Children’s interior brand Lifestyle Kids Room in Mercato Mall is offering up to 75 percent off on select items until 7 September.

Shoppers can buy two items in the back-to-school range at Pottery Barn Teen and Kids and receive one free from 2 to 26 September. The offer is available at The Dubai Mall and City Centre Mirdif.

Avail special back to school offers at Homes R Us until 30 September at Ibn Battuta Mall, Arabian Centre, Mazaya Centre and Zabeel Furniture Mall. Save on a range of homeware from beds to bookcases, desks and dressers.