“The Age Of Focus” marks 26th year of the Retail Congress in MENA

Celebrating its 26th year, the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R) is proud to organize the Retail Congress Middle East & North Africa. The largest retail focused event will bring together shopping centre, retailers and service providers within the retail industry all under one roof for two days of industry leaders’ speeches, education, networking and deal-making while exploring new business opportunities.

“Retail Congress Middle East & North Africa enables our participants to learn and understand market trends and operate successful businesses within the retail industry; everyone can access great in-depth knowledge and meet one-on-one the decision-makers that will take their business to the next level,” says David Macadam – CEO, MECS+R

Cate Trotter – Head of Trends from Insider Trends, London adds “As the rate of change accelerates, so does the speed of business. To keep up, it’s no longer enough to

learn from competitors’ successes – organizations have to experiment and learn from their own mistakes.”

The highlights of this year’s conference include, 2 days of lively discussions and engaging presentations by globally renowned keynote speakers; David Rowan – Editor in Chief of Wired’s UK; who is the author of Non – Bullshit innovations: Radicals from the World’s Smartest Minds (Transworld 2019), a global quest for bold corporate innovation in the face of technology-led disruption & the second Keynote speaker is Cate Trotter – Head of Trends from Insider Trends, London; Cate combines unique, powerful insights with solid data, presenting them in a no non sense way. She uses inspirational case studies to show how audiences can tap into these trends and get ahead.

Along with the incredible speaker line up and panel sessions which are full of innovative thought leaders who will share their insights into what is creating the fabric of the current retail scene. To further add value and enhance networking opportunities, the Retail Congress MENA will host Deal Making Sessions to facilitate the one-on-one meeting and maximize successful connections.

Retail Congress MENA:

Date – 27th – 29th October 2019

Venue – Ritz Carlton Hotel, DIFC, Dubai, UAE