Unbeatable Back to School Promotions and Events

With summer holidays coming to an end, back-to-school season is in full swing and thanks to the extensive calendar of impressive events and unbeatable promotions from Dubai’s favourite retailers, it’s never been so exciting for children, parents and teachers to get ready for the new school year ahead. Organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has rounded up highlights from this year’s line-up of back-to-school promotions and events here:

EVENTS

Hop aboard and set off on an adventure to shop the back-to-school essentials on an exciting school bus market located beside The Souk Atrium at The Dubai Mall. Little ones will be kept entertained with a range of creative activities and entertainment, making the experience of getting ready for school both convenient and fun for children and parents. The larger than life pop-up school bus market will be pulling up from 15 until 31 August.

Dragon Mart 2 will be hosting a dedicated back-to-school market this year with a huge 50 per cent off school supplies and necessities. From personal care items to clothing, electronics, accessories and even lunchbox items, items will be available for a limited time at an outstanding price. Visit the one-stop shop on the ground floor which will run from 16 August until 7 September during mall operating hours.

When shopping at City Centre Mirdif between 20 August and 7 September, any back-to-school necessities purchased within the mall will be customised for free in the Central Galleria! Even better, dine in any of the restaurants within the mall and with any main course purchased, kids will get the opportunity to eat for free, with a maximum of two free kids meals per family.

Visit Robinsons at Dubai Festival City Mall and purchase any back-to-school bag or rucksack between now and 7 September from the following brands, East Pak, Kipling, Thermos, Stuck on you, Rex and Skip Hop to receive complimentary initial or name embroidery, as well as 10 per cent cash back when purchased with an Al Futtaim credit card.

Galeries Lafayette in The Dubai Mall has a host of lively and engaging activations including the chance to personalise a Sprayground bag. Simply purchase a Sprayground backpack from 3pm to 9pm until 17 August and 23, 24, 30 and 31 August in Level 2 Ice Rink Entrance. It doesn’t stop there, receive a gift voucher of AED100 on every AED500 spent on Kipling until 30 September or get a AED50 voucher on every AED250 spent on Eastpack until 30 September.

PROMOTIONS

A strong, sturdy and most importantly, fashionable backpack is essential for the new term and thankfully Aeropostale has a brand new range of 13 backpacks, available at all Dubai stores for the price of AED 129 until 30 September or until stocks last.

When starting their new school year, children prefer to make their outfit unique and personal, which makes the offer at Accessorize ideal for those looking to elevate their look. At Accessorize stores in Dubai Marina Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and The Dubai Mall, spend AED200 and receive a free tote bag. The limited-edition offer is available from 16 August until 7 September or until stocks last.

Sports Market has gym class covered with a 25 to 75 per cent sale on selected items. From 16 August to 7 September, pick up the coolest trainers, tracksuits and accessories for an amazing price.

It’s important to have space at home that kids can kick back in after a long day at school or a desk space for homework and studying, and thanks to Homes R Us – creating that sanctuary has never been better value. Take advantage of the back-to-school specials at Homes R Us at Ibn Battuta Mall, Arabian Centre, Mazaya Centre and Zabeel Furniture Mall available until 30 September.

Ahead of the new term, refresh the look for less with Sacoor Brothers at City Centre Mirdif and The Dubai Mall. Purchase three items for just AED495 at the Sacoor Kids and be the smartest kid in class.

RAFFLES

Shop between 18 August and 7 September for the chance to win up to an incredible AED250,000 in cash prizes with Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG). Simply spend AED200 at any of the participating malls to receive a raffle coupon that will be entered in to the raffle draw. Ten lucky customers will win a windfall of AED10,000 each, as well as four tickets for the family to Dubai’s most spectacular show, La Perle by Dragone. Head to one of 15 malls to participate in the raffle including: Al Barsha Mall, Al Bustan Mall, Al Mulla Plaza, Arabian Centre, BurJuman Centre, City Centre Me’aisam, Century Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Etihad Mall, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall, Bay Avenue, Mudon, Shorooq Mirdif and Times Square Centre with the raffle draw taking place on 31 August and 7 September.

City Centre Mirdif is offering the chance for shoppers to win an incredible AED 25,000 worth of tuition fees! Spend AED 300 or more in any store within the mall and automatically enter the grand draw, where the winner will be revealed on 7 September!

Begin the new school year by winning back tuition fees worth up to a whopping AED 40,000 at City Centre Deira. Spend AED 200 at any of your favourite stores within the mall and take your receipts straight to the customer service desk, where you’ll be entered in to the exciting grand prize draw.

Not only is Jumbo Electronics providing amazing offers on school must-haves including Apple MacBooks, Microsoft surface laptops, book 2 and pro and regular student offers, gift card vouchers and bundles, but the prestigious electronics store is giving one lucky person the chance to win a year’s school fees. Through every purchase of a tablet, desktop or laptop above AED500, an SMS raffle coupon will be sent with one person finally winning one-year school fees up to AED25,000.

CITYWIDE PROMOTIONS

Be in with a chance of winning a life changing AED25,000 for children’s school fees thanks to OMO and Comfort. Simply spend AED 35 on any Omo or Comfort product to win. If that’s not enough, every purchase comes with AED 35 gift vouchers for kid favourite, Fun City.

LEGO will be taking over the Grand Circle Foyer of Dubai Opera from 9am until 8pm on 15 to 30 August with its awesome offer of spend AED 200 and receive a free LEGO mini build.

Savour the last moments with the kids and take advantage of the incredible savings with the Dubai Pass. Save up to 60 per cent on more than 45 attractions around Dubai. There are three great packages to choose from to suit everyone in the family, whether adventure seekers or culture vultures, there’s a wide variety of things to see and do.

Make the most of precious family time with a stunning staycation at a vast number of hotels across the city. Check out the deals including savings of up to 20 per cent off Address Hotels + Resorts and Rove Hotels or 50 percent off a second room at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi.