Cash Prizes, La Perle Tickets Up for Grab across Dubai Shopping Malls

Shop for AED 200 at any one of the 16 Dubai Shopping Mall Group’s participating mall to be a part of this Back-to-school promotion and win big

40 lucky shoppers will win mega prizes during the three-week long campaign

As Back-to-School season kicks off in Dubai, Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) with the support of Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announces their ‘Back-to-School’ campaign, offering kids and parents a rewarding shopping experience. Shoppers stand a chance to enter the draw and win upon spending AED 200 at any of the 16 participating malls from August 18 until September 7.

25 lucky shoppers will walk away with a total of AED 250,000 cash prizes during the three week of the campaign while 15 fortunate shoppers will win four La Perle tickets each.

Upon making a purchase from the participating malls, the raffle coupon can be availed from the mall’s customer service desk and lucky winner names will be drawn during the two draws that will be held on 31st August and 7th September respectively.

Back to school season is a perfect time to enjoy the summer vibes for kids and their families. It simply goes beyond mere shopping and offers an opportunity for families to spend time with their loved ones. With various food, entertainment and shopping offerings across the participating malls, it is one of the most celebrated calendar event of the year amongst both the kids and their folks.

The malls participating in the Dubai Shopping Malls Group back to school promotion this year include Al Barsha Mall, Al Bustan Centre, Al Mulla Plaza, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue, Bin Sougat Centre, Burjuman, Century Mall, City Centre meaisem, Dubai Outlet mall, Etihad mall, Mudon Community center, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall, Shorooq Community center and Times square center.