Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) excitement has reached fever pitch as the final week countdown is on. Coming to an end on 3 August, there’s still plenty of fun to have over the last few days of the annual summer festival with many activities, sales and prizes up for grabs. Organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has rounded up some of the key highlights for the last few days of DSS:

FINAL SALE

To celebrate six weeks of incredible summer sales, events and entertainment, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will be culminating in a Final Weekend Sale taking place from 1 to 3 August. With thousands of participating outlets offering up to 90 per cent off, shoppers will have one last opportunity to hit the malls and take advantage of the super savings.

Top global retailers will be taking part in the citywide Final Weekend Sale such as premium brands, including Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and Versace, as well as high street labels, such as Ted Baker, Converse and Tommy Hilfiger. Beauty lovers can pick up some body scent bargains at Inglot and RITUALS, whilst those looking to spruce up the home can head to Maison du Monde, Crate and Barrel, Zara Home, and Chattels & More to bag some beautiful interior pieces.

CHANCES TO WIN

It’s the last chance to win some of the incredible prizes up for grabs, including a brand new INFINITI Q30 courtesy of Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DGMG), a grand prize of AED 100,000 at City Centre Deira and a spectacular prize sponsored by Candylicious at The Dubai Mall, available by guessing the correct weight of the giant teddy bear currently residing in The Grand Atrium.

ACTIVITIES

Head to Ibn Battuta Mall for the final experience of a real indoor tropical summer, taking place from 12pm to 11pm every day until 3 August. Be sure to catch one of the spellbinding shows including Beauty and the Beast, Pirates of Arabia and Alice in Wonderland occurring on Thursday and Friday from 5pm until 10pm with meet and greet opportunities for little ones to meet their favourite characters.

Sit back, take flight and discover the thrill of travelling by a seaplane with Seawings. Marvel at Dubai from 1,500 feet in the amphibian aircraft for less this DSS with 20 per cent off on prices until 3 August.

Curated by Dubai-based arts writer, Kevin Jones, Foretold Now includes talks, a reading group, music performances and a debate across the three threads of debate, music and dialogue. Taking place each Saturday at 4pm in Al Serkal Avenue from 27 July, all the events are free and open to the public, with RSVP required due to the limited spaces available.

RAKBANK and MasterCard are the key sponsors of Dubai Summer Surprises 2019. The festival is also supported by strategic partners including Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City), Al Zarooni (Mercato), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Duty Free, Emaar Malls (The Dubai Mall), Emirates, ENOC, Etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centres and Mall of the Emirates), Meraas, Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 1, Dragon Mart 2, The Pointe).

DSS is a flagship event of the innovative Retail Calendar, developed by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in conjunction with 18 retail partners, to help enhance Dubai’s retail offering and make the city an attractive shopping destination.