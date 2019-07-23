Dubai developer releases first homes in Wasl Port Views

wasl properties, a subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, announced the release of the first building of its unique ‘wasl port views’ development, which is located adjacent to Port Rashid between Al Mina Road and Jumeirah Beach Road. The launch comes as part of the company’s plans to add quality residential, commercial, and hospitality accommodation offerings to the market and meet the significant demand from tenants interested in living and working in this vibrant area.

The building will offer 270 modern units, comprising 90 one-bedroom apartments that range in size between 914.6 – 1011 sq. ft and start from AED 67,000 in annual rent; 66 two-bedroom units, ranging in size between 1,367 – 2097 sq. ft and starting from AED 90,000 in annual rent; 66 two-bedroom units with maids rooms, ranging in size between 1,463 – 1743 sq. ft and starting from AED 95,000 in annual rent; and 48 three-bedroom units with maids rooms, ranging in size between 1,743 – 2646 sq. ft and starting from AED 121,000 in annual rent.

The launch of the first building of this unique project in a strategic location will further add to wasl’s existing portfolio of leasehold properties across Dubai. Presenting a contemporary lifestyle in a beautifully landscaped community by the sea, wasl port views comes as part of wasl’s mandate to consistently cater to all areas and segments of Dubai by introducing exceptional properties in prominent areas that aim to uplift communities and instil happiness in the hearts of residents.

wasl port views spans 941,185 sq. ft and comprises 1,465 residential units of various sizes, spread across 10 buildings, as well as several retail stores and restaurants that offer all of the necessary services for tenants to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. A variety of the residential units will also come with sea views, and all the apartments will be complemented by superior interior finishing and high-quality fittings. Once completed, the project will also provide the market with two hotels that include 449 rooms and 84 serviced apartments.

Amenities at the project will feature a state-of-the-art gym, a beautiful pool, and a community central park as well as 19 retail outlets that are easily accessible from residents’ doorstep. wasl port views will be handed over in phases and is expected to be fully completed by 2020.