This Weekend DSS Activities and Events in Dubai

This weekend, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will offer plenty of surprises to keep residents and visitors entertained with a host of exciting events and activities taking place across the city.

Here, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) shares a round-up of some of the best things to do this weekend:

Events and Entertainment

Families looking to keep their kids entertained can head to City Centre Deira to see the famous ‘Justice League’ superheroes show and join Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and The Flash on a journey to defend the earth from 27 June to 6 July.

Catch the final night of the almighty ABBA REUNION at the Theatre by QE2 for an unmissable show on 27 June. Performing some of the iconic band’s favourite hits including ‘Waterloo’ and ‘Mamma Mia’, the tribute act will offer audiences two concerts a night at 8pm and 10pm. Ticket prices start from AED 180.

Alserkal Avenue’s The Junction will host the Tony-nominated dark comedy “A Behanding in Spokane”. Directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin McDonagh, the play follows the life of an ageing man engaged in an obsessive, decades-long search for his missing hand. The show will run for two days starting 27 June.

The Outlet Village will be transforming in to the ultimate summer camp for kids, offering an array of activities including art doodling, a challenge zone decked out with mini golf, twister, hopscotch, an arcade and even a performance stage, showcasing acts around science, magic and circus tricks.

Ibn Battuta Mall’s ‘Tropical Experience’ will host a series of family friendly productions running daily throughout DSS. This weekend, head down to catch one of the shows from 5pm – 10pm, including Beauty and the Beast, Last Voyage of Sinbad, Peter Pan Adventures, Pirates Of Arabia, Alice in Wonderland and Princesses to the Rescue.



Sales

Shoppers on the hunt for a bargain this weekend can enjoy incredible sales of up to 25 to 75 percent off on selected items at over 700 brands across more than 3,500 outlets.

Don’t forget DSS’s “Deal of the Day”, which offers residents and visitors an exclusive shopping deal every day of the weekend at one outlet in one specific location. Follow @DSSsocial on social media to keep track of the daily deal that will be announced 24 hours in advance.

Dining

Kick off the weekend with the Thursday favourite deal at Leonardo and Stella Di Mare in Dubai Marina. Foodies can enjoy an authentic four-course signature set menu of hearty Italian dishes for AED 249 per person from 7pm to 11pm.

Every Saturday, carnivores will love the ‘Games of Bones’ deal on offer at jungle-themed Mama Zonia. Running from 12pm to 11pm, diners can tuck into 1/2 kg of beef back ribs and fries for AED 95.

Hotel Promotions

People looking to enjoy a longer hotel stay without the expensive price tag can head to Vida Hotel Downtown, Manzil Hotel, The Address Boulevard, The Address Dubai Mall, The Address Downtown, The Address Montgomerie, The Address Marina Mall or The Palace Downtown Dubai and experience more for less. Book two nights and receive the third night free of charge, or book six nights and pay for four, or even better, book for nine nights and pay for just six. What’s not to love!

Travellers looking for a weekend getaway can head to Conrad Downtown to enjoy a relaxing staycation. Prices start from just AED 250 per person, inclusive of breakfast and 20 per cent off at the delicious Ballarò Restaurant and Conrad Spa.

Those looking to book a group staycation for 10 rooms or more this summer can head to Sofitel Dubai Downtown, which is offering an incredible rate on group bookings with prices for single rooms starting from just AED 350, inclusive of breakfast.

