Line-up of incredible shopping mall promotions this Eid in Dubai

With Eid in Dubai approaching, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has rounded-up some of the promotions and offers available at malls across the city during this special holiday period.

Lucky shoppers at Mall of the Emirates will have plenty of opportunities to win incredible prizes this Eid Al Fitr. Starting 1 to 7 June, customers can win a mall gift card worth AED 5,000 when spending AED 600 at selected stores, while families of four have the chance to win many prizes, including a two-night stay at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, 4DX VOX cinemas tickets, Ski Dubai tickets and a gift card worth AED 300. Mall of the Emirates’ luxury shopping scheme, Summer D’or, is also offering all members 3 per cent cashback when they spend AED 3,000 or more.

For the first three days of the joyous occasion, customers who spend AED 300 at Al Seef, City Walk, The Beach, Blue Waters, Box Park, La Mer and The Outlet Village will automatically win an Eidiya Meraas gift card worth AED 100. In addition, those heading to City Centre Mirdif to shop will want to make sure they get there early, as the first 40 people who buy a gift card for AED 1,000 will get AED 100 off. Shoppers at City Centre Deira who spend AED 500 can spin the wheel to win different prizes, including gift cards and VOX cinema tickets.

For the first two days of Eid Al Fitr, customers at any Dubai Shopping Malls Group who spend over AED 200 will enter into a raffle to win life-changing cash prizes of up to AED 250,000.

As a gesture of goodwill this Eid Al Fitr, multiple retail outlets will reward their customers with additional promotions on spend. From now until 3 June, The Dubai Mall is giving shoppers plenty of opportunities to double their Skyward Miles, better yet, spend AED 20,000 and receive the gift of 2,000 Skywards Miles.

At this time of gift-giving, many malls will have special services to help shoppers find the perfect presents for loved ones, such as Dubai Festival City Mall, which will offer a gift card packaging service selling gift cards adorned with beautiful Islamic art.

For full details all of this year’s Eid Al Fitr in Dubai events, visit www.eidindubai.ae or follow @eidindubai for the latest information.