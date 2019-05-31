Middle East Council of Shopping Centre + Retail launches 2019 Directory

The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres + Retail has launched the regions most extensive source to shopping malls, retailers & suppliers, the 2019 Directory includes over 840 Malls, 1000 Retailers and 700 Service providers listed.

The Directory is available at the MECSC +R office.

David Macadam, CEO – MECSC +R says, “The 2019 MECSC Directory is your complete guide to the Retail and Shopping Centre Industry, if you’re a stakeholder in this sector, this book is a must have for you. The Directory acts as a guide, listing the most prominent active Retailers and assists you to learn about the Service Providers across the MENA region. It aims to promote, support and bring exposure to all MECSC +R members!”

The MECSC + R Directory, is an exclusive publication targeted for the Senior and C-suite Level Executives in the regional Retail and Shopping Centre Industry. We provide this book to all Members for free and we distribute this MECSC + R Directory at all MECSC hosted and affiliated events over the next 12 months.