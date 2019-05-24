Plan a short getaway for Eid with Emirates

Destination Economy Class Business Class London Starting from AED 2,445 Starting from AED 12,645 Bangkok Starting from AED 1,995 Starting from AED 10,495 Paris Starting from AED 2,995 Starting from AED 15,995 Tokyo Starting from AED 3,995 Starting from AED 14,495 Istanbul Starting from AED 2,395 Starting from AED 12,495 Casablanca Starting from AED 2,145 Starting from AED 13,495 Los Angeles Starting from AED 4,895 Starting from AED 22,995 Kuwait Starting from AED 795 Starting from AED 3,595 Jeddah Starting from AED 1,225 Starting from AED 4,995 Brisbane Starting from AED 5,995 Starting from AED 18,995

Travellers can also book with Emirates Holidays and enjoy a 3 night stay at a 4-star hotel including return flights to Bangkok starting from AED2, 435 per person.

UAE residents and nationals returning back home to Dubai from now until 31st August 2019, can benefit from the fantastic offers using My Emirates Pass – an offer that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card providing travelers special benefits and discounts of up to 50% off in more than 500 leisure and retail outlet locations across the UAE.* The exclusive pass allows customers to redeem up to 50% off in over 400 fine dining restaurants, luxury wellness treatments in almost 50 spas and leisure activities such as indoor skiing and water amusement parks. Customers can also take advantage and redeem up to 30% off at international retail outlets including popular fashion and fitness brands.

Passengers travelling in all classes can enjoy regionally inspired meals, 4,000 entertainment channels on ice – the airline’s award winning in-flight entertainment system – and up to 20MB complimentary Wi-Fi to stay connected with friends and family during the flight.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates.ae, travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office.