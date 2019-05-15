The Mastercard offers unprecedented benefits and caters specifically to the needs of business banking customers

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has partnered with Mastercard to launch its ‘World’ series debit card aimed exclusively at Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

FAB’s World Business Debit Card is designed to provide a competitive edge to SMEs, who can save time and money through a host of innovative features and attractive benefits. These include: greater financial flexibility, with higher daily cash withdrawal and point-of-sale purchase limits; greater security, with double-authenticated ‘chip and PIN’ transactions; and greater convenience, with contactless payments. Additionally, it offers all regular Mastercard features such as worldwide acceptance, dining offers, travel discounts and insurance coverage among others.

Furthermore, FAB World Business Debit Card holders also gain access to exclusive discounts of up to 40% offered by partner companies in sectors ranging from web design and corporate training to hospitality and recruitment. SMEs can explore all of these advantages at www.gobusinessplus.com

“With SMEs being such an important part of the UAE’s economy, the FAB World Business Debit card provides the support and financial flexibility entrepreneurs need to achieve their goals. The launch of this card marks the latest chapter in our quest to cater to the unique and continually evolving needs of each customer segment. Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this launch is another example of our commitment to them,” said Vikas Thapar, Head of the Business Banking Group at FAB.

Girish Nanda, General Manager, UAE and Oman at Mastercard, commented, “At Mastercard, we prioritise creating products and services which cater to the evolving needs of our customers and regional businesses. For SMEs, this means developing products that enable their financial mobility and further enhance their financial wellbeing and security. The launch of the World Business Debit card is hence a natural step forward in that direction, creating greater financial flexibility and convenience for SMEs, who continue to be the key drivers of the UAE economy.”

The new ‘World’ card is the latest addition to FAB’s extensive range of Business Banking products and interested businesses can apply for this card by texting ‘BA’ to 2121.