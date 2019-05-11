Explore exciting destinations and experiences and enjoy 25% off with complimentary breakfast for Marriott Bonvoy members and 15% off for non-members

Marriott International has unveiled an enticing offer across 250 hotels and 21 brands in 29 countries across Middle East and Africa. As more and more travelers are increasingly seeking out enriching local experiences, Marriott International is inviting guests to explore spectacular destinations and experiences across the region and save 25% until 30th September 2019. And yes, non- members can join for free and enjoy the benefits!

Whether escaping to cooler climates, seeking summer sun or traveling for business, the region’s boundless experiences tick every travelers bucket list. From culinary getaways, a couple’s retreat, family fun, a relaxing solo-moon, an ultimate golf package, honeymoon bliss, a cultural discovery, to a historical journey, there is a destination and experience to suit every passion and purpose of trip at Marriott International properties across the region.

“Travelers today want more than just a holiday; they are looking to make lasting memories through unique and enriching experiences, an active and meaningful immersion in the destination, its history, people, culture and food. In the Middle East and Africa, we are fortunate to have a diverse portfolio of brands across exciting destinations that are waiting to be explored. From the bright lights of Dubai to historic insights of Cairo, from the natural wonders of Jordan to the tropical paradise of Mauritius, traveling within the region has never been more appealing. This is an ideal opportunity for our loyal members and guests to travel and experience more this season”, said Neal Jones, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Marriott International Middle East & Africa.

Some of the enriching experiences that can be enjoyed across Marriott International’s Middle East and Africa portfolio in the region include:

History Enthusiasts

History enthusiasts wanting to discover the majesty of Egypt’s Pyramids can expect an unparalleled location with Marriott Mena House, Cairo. This legendary hotel, which has welcomed numerous heads of state, allows travelers to bask in its storied past.

Culture Vultures

Discover the cultural heritage of the Bedouin way of life in the magical Wadi Rum and relive the fantasy of Lawrence of Arabia. Explore the historic site of Petra and stay at the Petra Marriott Hotel or simply float in the famed Dead Sea. The Dead Sea Marriott Resort and Spa is your haven to unlock the mystery of Jordan.

Design Addicts

Hit Escape and head to the newly opened W Dubai – The Palm, a design dream, where traditional is juxtaposed with modern, organic meets manmade and order challenges chaos. From the hotel’s iconic “W” sign patterned to resemble an evaporated desert river bed, to the modern graffiti adorning the walls of every room, there is a detail to be discovered in every corner.

Foodies

Sample the flavors of the world at 10 different restaurants and lounges at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, including Japanese, Italian, Indian and Thai cuisine. WMarriott International Reveals Enticing Seasonal Offer at Over 250 Properties in 29 Countries Across the Middle East and Africa hat’s more, with the properties’ prime location in the heart of Downtown Dubai housing the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera, a multitude of culinary destinations are at your fingertips.

Cityscapers

Cape Town’s urban oasis-inspired 15 on Orange, Autograph Collection, is situated close to the city’s central park and heritage site, the Company’s Garden, and one of the seven natural wonders of the world, Table Mountain National Park. Guests can discover the city and then retreat to the hotel’s botanical inspired oasis.

Desert Dreamers

An authentic desert experience awaits at Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Dubai. This resort oasis is nestled among the lush palm groves, emerald canopies and iconic sand dunes of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve.

Shopaholics

Connected to the world-renowned Mall of the Emirates, Sheraton Mall of The Emirates is a short distance from downtown Dubai. Shop till you drop and when you are done, head to the 24th floor rooftop infinity pool and soak in the in breathtaking city views.

#Couplegoals

Marriott International Reveals Enticing Seasonal Offer at Over 250 Properties in 29 Countries Across the Middle East and Africa Experiences do not come more romantic or Insta-worthy than a beach resort. Edging the Arabian Gulf, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach offers sumptuous seclusion along shimmering azure waters and pristine white sands. This breathtaking coastal haven is where fresh discoveries become lifelong memories. Or escape to an island getaway and retreat to a stunning beachfront setting surrounded by a tranquil turquoise lagoon overlooking the Indian Ocean at The St. Regis Mauritius Resort. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Le Morne Peninsula, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this resort is ideal to rediscover love and live exquisite.

Family Fun

Embraced by the gently swaying sugar cane fields and the warm turquoise water of the Indian Ocean, The Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa Mauritius invites you to experience the magic of Mauritian hospitality in a truly idyllic setting. Set adjacent to a protected marine park, families can explore idyllic Turtle Bay, historic Port Louis and lively Grand Bay or simply enjoy the many activities offered at the resort through the Family program.

Adventure Seekers

In the mood for some adventure? Take a trip to East Africa. Make Four Points by Sheraton Arusha, The Arusha Hotel your home and scale the heights of Kilimanjaro or chase the Great Wildbeest Migration in The Serengeti. Stay at the Kigali Marriott Hotel and go mountain Gorilla watching in Rwanda or explore the tribal way of life as you follow the Maasai with a stay at Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport, overlooking the Nairobi National Park or the recently rebranded Sankara Nairobi, Autograph Collection for an authentic sense of locale.

Marriott Bonvoy members enjoy a 25% off on the best available rate with complimentary breakfast, while non- members can get a 15% off excluding breakfast. Book between 18 April to 25 September 2019 for stays between 18 April and 30 September 2019.