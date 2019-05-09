Dubai the most booked city in the UAE as per OYO’s Summer Booking Index

An OYO was booked every 109 seconds in the UAE

App bookings 4.3 times that of desktop bookings

OYO Hotels & Homes, South Asia’s largest, China’s 2nd largest, and the world’s 6th largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes & living spaces today released the Summer Booking Index (Q1), which highlights that Dubai, followed by Ras-Al-Khaimah and Fujairah, is the top booked destinations in the UAE.

The index reveals that an OYO was booked every 109 seconds and app bookings were 4.3 times that of desktop bookings. This showcases a growing preference for apps as a platform for booking accommodations. Interestingly, Dubai, as the top destination, received maximum traction from couples (63.3%) followed by solo travelers (29.5%).

On the growing popularity of summer bookings and interesting trends, Manu Midha, Regional Head – Middle East, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, “Summer vacations with family and friends have been an intrinsic part of everyone’s lives growing up. Most people utilize this time to spend some quality moments with their loved ones. Given that people look forward to this moment, we have observed that they plan their travel in advance to make it special. At OYO, we value and understand the need for affordable, good quality travel and accommodation options and are constantly working towards making stays comfortable and hassle-free. Our range of properties from hotels to homes ensures that we create quality living spaces for everyone.”

The OYO Summer Booking Index also throws light on consumer behavior and trends in the international markets. Goa, Kuala-Lumpur, Jakarta, and Kathmandu registered maximum bookings in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Nepal respectively. Nepal recorded a 220.8% increase in bookings in comparison to last year.

*Booking Period – January to March 2019

About OYO Hotels and Homes:

OYO is the world’s 6th largest hotel chain operating from Tokyo to Texas and the world’s fastest growing chain of hotels, homes & spaces! With the recent acquisition of The @Leisure Group, OYO now has footprints in more than 800 cities across 24 countries – UK, US, India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, UAE, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and more recently Japan. With over 18,000 buildings and 636,000 units under management and more than 45,000-holiday homes, OYO is backed by leading investors, including the SoftBank Vision Fund, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Hero Enterprise, and China Lodging Group. For more information, log on to https://www.oyorooms.com/