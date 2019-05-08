Experience the Spirit of Dubai This Ramadan

The city will come alive with a variety of cultural, community and family-oriented activities this Ramadan, offering special experiences and promotions to all

As Dubai gears up to welcome the holy month of Ramadan, residents and tourists will be able to enjoy a wide range of cultural, community and family-oriented events, set to highlight the emirate’s local heritage. As the city stays awake both during the day and at night, Dubai Calendar highlights the line-up of events and activities focusing on the Islamic values of compassion, giving and sharing. Running from 5 May through to the close of Ramadan, there will also be a host of promotions, exciting in-mall activations and charitable initiatives underlining Dubai’s reputation as a leading family tourism destination.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The city’s private and public sector entities have joined hands once again to offer an exciting calendar of events throughout the holy month that revolves around the pillars of community, family, gastronomy and sports. With 2019 being observed as the Year of Tolerance in the UAE, we look forward to offering a variety of different experiences across the emirate for people of all cultures and backgrounds to enjoy together, all available to discover through Dubai Calendar. The programme of events and activities will offer an insight into the true essence of Emirati hospitality, giving visitors the opportunity to feel part of Dubai’s diverse multicultural family. With our world-class retail offering, and partners preparing to deliver rewarding shopping experiences through various offers and promotions, there is something for everyone to enjoy this Ramadan in Dubai. We encourage shoppers to make the most of the extended mall timings to shop for clothes, accessories and gifts for Eid.”

COMMUNITY

‘Ramadan Dubai’: With 2019 being declared the Year of Tolerance in the UAE, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai (IACAD) will launch the ‘Ramadan Dubai’ initiative to help spread the message of tolerance and bring communities together under the theme of ‘compassion and coexistence.’ The ‘Ramadan Dubai’ activities will include the opportunity to visit Ramadan tents and be a part of the Iftar dialogue, an educational programme on Islam while Ramadan Nights and Squares will be held across malls featuring several activities including art and writing of Quranic text, calligraphy, painting workshops, and exhibitions.

Platinum Heritage: Enjoy a traditional Iftar experience, and learn about Ramadan and the Bedouin way of life when you sign up for a Desert Safari with Platinum Heritage, a leading operator of desert experiences. During the daily Iftar dinners at Bedouin camps in the desert, guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy authentic and delicious dishes of lamb ouzi, lentil soup, grilled minced beef kofta, and more.

‘Open Doors, Open Minds’ at Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding: Held in the courtyard of the wind-tower house in the heart of the Al Fahidi Historic District of Bur Dubai, the “Open Doors, Open Minds” cultural experience offered at Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding enables an interactive opportunity for learning more about Ramadan, as well as the UAE’s history and culture. The centre invites visitors to take part in the full schedule of activities, including a range of Arabic classes, heritage tours and guided mosque visits.

Heritage Tours on the QE2 Dubai, Port Rashid: During the month of Ramadan, the retired ocean liner will play an active role in further enhancing the visitor experience. The QE2 Heritage Trail will give visitors an insight into the history of the cruise ship, with the experience starting at the exhibition area in the main terminal. The QE2 Heritage Trail will include an interactive showcase of some of the ocean liner’s key features such as The Bridge and the Queens Room. During the tour, visitors will also be able to view a selection of rooms and suites, the original dining venues and a wide collection of historical artefacts.

FAMILY

Arte Market, 10 May, Times Square Centre & 17 May, Mercato Mall: One of the region’s largest handmade art and goods bazaar, Arte Market is the place to go for handmade wonders of art, fashion, home décor, skincare and food. With the participation of over 150 artisans, Arte Market showcases the extraordinary talent and vision of creative entrepreneurs from across the UAE, providing a fantastic chance to pick up that customised piece of jewellery, organic soaps, home décor items and cushions or one of a kind fashion accessories.

WoW Eid Bazaar, 24 May, Holiday Inn, Bur Dubai: Residents and visitors can visit the WoW Eid Bazaar which is set to return to Dubai at the Holiday Inn in Bur Dubai. An excellent location for getting some of the best bargains, this festive market will offer a wide range of merchandise from jewellery to fashion, gifts to home décor, giving visitors endless shopping opportunities, as well as a host of family activities including a chance to get henna tattoos.

Ramadan Trunk Show, 17 May, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road: The Ramadan Trunk Show will be back for its 10th edition with Ladyz Fusion offering visitors the chance to experience the latest in fashion, jewellery and style along with matching accessories. Offering an array of bargains, the show will also give you the chance to update your wardrobe in time for Eid.

Art Exhibitions: Dubai will be hosting a variety of art events showcasing the works of talented artists including Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota, New York and Dubai-based artist Farah Al Qasimi, as well as Hemali Bhuta, Seher Shah and Randhir Singh, all of whom will be displaying their art works at Jameel Arts Centre. Other shows include a ‘Perception and Reflection’ exhibition by Rana Begum, The Mountain at Meem Gallery, ‘The Permanent’ Exhibition at SVENM, TIBE NOW by Philip Mueller, ‘Architecture of Being’ and Zino Irema Exhibition at Showcase Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, ‘Altered Inheritances: Home is a Foreign Place’ Spring Break Exhibition at Custot Gallery and Kamrooz Aram at Green Art Gallery.

GASTRONOMY

Ramadan Tents and Iftars: Choose from a wide selection of delicious cuisine as several leading hotels will be hosting Ramadan tents for those wishing to break their fast at Iftar, as well as Suhour. Savour the flavours at Fairuz Ramadan Tent, Fairmont The Palm, Al Hadheerah Tent at Bal Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, The Meydan Hotel Ramadan Tent, Al Falak Ballroom at Burj Al Arab, Asateer at Atlantis The Palm, Tawlet X Inked and the Dubai Opera Iftar, to name a few.

SPORT

NAS Sports Tournament at NAS Sports Complex, 4 – 17 May: Returning for its seventh year during Ramadan the competition is as fierce as ever. Trained athletes will compete across a range of sporting events including basketball, volleyball, running and paddle while the spotlight will once again fall on the wheelchair basketball tournament for People of Determination.

Run The Track – Ramadan edition, 10 May, Dubai Autodrome: With Ramadan a time for staying fit and healthy, the organisers of the popular Run the Track activity at Dubai Autodrome have added a Ramadan edition. Organised as a community event in which runners of all abilities are encouraged to participate, Run The Track is an evening activity with the option to run 3, 5 or 10 kilometres, and if you finish your chosen distance you’ll receive a medal for your efforts.

Desert Road Runners Iftar Challenge, 16 May, Mushrif Park: Get cracking and literally up and running after Iftar this Ramadan by participating in the Iftar challenge organised by the Desert Road Runners, Dubai’s oldest running group. The Iftar challenge features a 5km distance and a 2km path for juniors. All junior runners and existing Desert Road Runners club members can join this community run for free with advanced registration.

NAS Night Challenge, 10, 16 May, Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex: Dubai’s only night-time obstacle course race is bound to attract thousands of participants from the UAE and around the world when it returns for its fourth edition at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Organised by Dubai Sports Council, the challenge will see competitors, both professional athletes and sports enthusiasts, vying for honours around a 5km course. Athletes can compete as part of a team of four people, on 9 May, or on their own on 16 May.

MALL ACTIVATIONS

The Dubai Mall

Open from 10am to 2am, visitors can discover the soul and spirit of Ramadan at The Dubai Mall with its ‘Art of Calligraphy’ showcase running from 5 May throughout the Holy Month. The calligraphy art installation will feature poignant verses from the Holy Quran underlining the value of tolerance that will be on display in various languages. Those featured include celebrated artist Karim Jabbari who uses ancient Kufi and Maghrebi scripts, while Art Noor will present the ‘99 names of Allah’ throughout Ramadan, offering visitors a humbling experience.

Shoppers can also take part in a charitable initiative in partnership with Dubai Cares by supporting ‘Bookings 2030’ and visiting an interactive and immersive ‘Profession Wish Wall’. All contributions can be made digitally via the online digital platform.

Ibn Battuta Mall

Starting 5 May until 6 June, Ibn Battuta Mall will join forces with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to share prayers through an interactive wall located in India Court, taking visitors on a journey through virtual reality and showcasing real experiences of refugees and their homes.

Al Seef

Throughout the Holy Month, visitors to Al Seef can look forward to the Ramadan Night Market, which will take place over Iftar and Suhoor timings.

La Mer

For the occasion of Ramadan, La Mer will install special decorations throughout the dining and shopping destination to bring the spirit of Ramadan to life.

The Beach, opposite JBR

The Beach will embrace togetherness and unity this Ramadan with a series of activities encouraging people to come together and stay active. From complimentary sunset yoga sessions, Eid and Ramadan arts and crafts, to a gratitude wall highlighting what the community is grateful for, there is something for everyone to enjoy this Ramadan in Dubai.