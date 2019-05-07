Ramadan on Twitter in 2019

Charity, faith, wellness, food and entertainment. People from around the world have already started flocking to Twitter to engage in the public Ramadan conversation. Today, Twitter is sharing what it has lined up for its users this Ramadan and is taking a look into the conversations in the lead up to the holy month.

Twitter has launched three new emojis in seven languages (English, Arabic, Bahasa, Spanish, Turkish, Hindi and Bengali) to help bring the Ramadan spirit to users’ conversations. The following hashtags will unlock a crescent moon, a glass of yoghurt (which is commonly used to break fast) and a lantern:

#Ramadan

#RamadanKareem

#Iftar

#IftarRamadan

#Iftar_Ramadam

#Suhur

#SuhurRamadan

#Sahur

#Suhour

#Ramadan_Lanterns

#Ramadan_Lantern

#RamadanLanterns

#Kandil

A Ramadan original show has launched on Twitter this year, produced by Hia magazine @hiamag . Sponsored by soft drink Vimto, #VimtoCreations is an Arabic program that showcases a number of personalities in the Middle East cooking different recipes for Ramadan.

Saudi public figure Ahmad Al Shugairi @shugairi will be sharing video highlights of his new film; ‘Al Madina’ via his Twitter account during Ramadan. From culture and art to faith, Shugair’s first film revolves around the past and present state of the city of Al Madina, and provides insight around a variety of topics such as Quran printing and prayer rug manufacturing.

As for how the global conversation has unfolded so far, there have been more than 10 million Tweets about Ramadan last month.

The countries with the most Tweets around Ramadan:

Saudi Arabia Indonesia Malaysia Egypt USA

The symbol ﷺ that is used to send salutations upon the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) in Arabic has been Tweeted 7 million times the past month. The top countries Tweeting the symbol include:

Saudi Arabia Egypt Pakistan

The top hashtags used around Ramadan:

#Quran رمضان# (Ramadan) ﷺ# (Peace be upon him) قرآن# #Ramadan

Twitter wishes all Muslims a #RamadanKareem.