Ministry of Health and Prevention Launches E-licensing Services

Within the context of its strategy to promote healthcare system and develop medical facilities for the happiness of clients, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched E-Licensing services, including licensing of private medical facilities and pharmaceutical companies, in addition to renewing both licenses, which target firms and business category.

H.E. Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing of the Ministry of Health & Prevention, said these services aim to provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare services and innovate smart solutions, as well as the commitment to carrying out quality systems, in order to upgrade services and contribute positively to developing public policies and strategies, in addition to keeping pace with the country’s qualitative changes and aspirations of the wise leadership to explore the future and reinforce the UAE Vision to be one of the best governments worldwide by 2021.

Licensing of Medical and Pharmaceutical Facilities

His Excellency shed the light on upgrading lots of organization, licenses, and advertisements related E-services, including Medical Facilities Licensing Department. This department includes the issuance and renewal of medical facility license, in addition to licensing and renewing pharmaceuticals companies’ licenses.

The aim of issuing a new medical facility license is to ensure the medical facility quality to provide the best services for patients. The new service covers the hospitals, public clinics, specialized clinics, diagnostic centres, rehabilitation centres, medical centres and clinics which contain two specialties or more, nurseries, school clinics and day-surgery centres.

Medical Professions Licensing

Medical Professions Licensing includes the mechanism of evaluating the medical professions for the process of issuing health practitioners’ license to work in the UAE. This service covers the entire health practitioners, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists, technicians and complementary medicine in the northern emirates.

While the medical advertisements license includes the mechanism of medical advertisements licensing, which is submitted by MoHAP’s clients. The service covers the process of medical advertisements licensing.

Those new services come as part of MoHAP’s plan to upgrade its E-services, which are targeting a number of fundamental services, and to enhance the health of individuals and societies in UAE through the provision of comprehensive and excellent health services, in a healthy and sustainable environment, through implementing policies, legislation, programs and effective partnerships locally and internationally. Moreover, the services aim to ensure and guarantee the provision of all administrative services according to the standards of quality, efficiency and transparency, in addition to reinforcing the strategic indicators of customer satisfaction, through the implementation of the programmes and launching of the initiatives which consolidate the objectives and pillars of the National Happiness and Positivity Programme, by engaging the people in developing the administrative and medical services in accordance with the global standards.