7 Digital Trends to watch out for in 2019

Voice search

It is estimated that by the year 2020, 30% of the web browsing will be done without touching the screen. In addition to this, estimates 50% of searches will be conducted through voice commands.

Undoubtedly, the voice search will play a major role in our day-to-day behaviours. Voice queries make sense, as they allow you to multi-task like never before, whether you are unable to type while cooking or remember that last minute item you need to order while driving.

As of now, companies are gambling on voice solutions to improve this technology already seen in trending AI apps like Google assistant, and Siri. While the majority of users are still unaware of the things voice search can do, its prominence in smart devices is expected to rise in 2019. It’s only a matter of time when voice search will be considered a norm by all.

AI-powered solutions

Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered solutions are literally the tools from the future bringing together a unique blend of technologies like Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing. In the coming year, AI-powered solutions shall be deployed across various enterprises including government and consumer markets around the world. Tech Republic reports that AI use has increased two-fold from 61% of business implementation in 2017 as compared to 38% in 2016.

The growth is rapid and will continue to take pace in 2019. AI service providers have already started cashing on this technology by offering driven AI’s enterprise adoption solutions. AI will change marketing immensely over the coming years!

In addition, AI will take personalisation to the next level. Marketers will be able to create products and services that continually learn from the feedback of their users

Video marketing

Video marketing will be the leader of digitization in the coming year. By the year 2019, Tubular Insights predicts 80% of the online content will take up the form of visual representation.

The videos will be the highlight of any marketing venture as these will distribute the message in a better way while providing entertainment to the viewers. The videos along with apt audio will help companies accelerate brand growth and allocate their UPS across all platforms.

Video has become the golden child of communication since the rapid adoption of smartphones in the last decade and social media apps. We are all completely overwhelmed and just trying to keep our head above water, so short videos make both communication of a message more efficient and more enjoyable.

Content will still be the king

In 2018, we came to realize the importance of content in the online realm. In 2019, it is predicted that people will further put more trust in reputable content instead of relying on advertisements. This denotes that more engaging and informative your content is, the better your chances are to be noticed online.

Here are some other facts denoting why content is still the heart and soul of your digital marketing initiative:

Consistent blogging and content creation increase your traffic five-fold

80% of the internet users still prefer good-quality original content over canned solutions

85% of marketers in 2017 believed that their work succeeded because of good content

Visual content is expected to reign in the coming time more than blogs and articles

It’s important to develop your content that aligns with your key outcomes and goals.

Programmatic advertising

Programmatic advertising will continue to evolve in 2019. It is a process in which automation technology is used to buy and sell online media. In the future, it will encompass online ads, video to digital out-of-home, voice, TV and streaming modules.

Using programmatic advertising, companies will use data and technology to make real-time decisions regarding the advert they wish to deliver to the customers. The tool will provide guaranteed impressions and the ability to reach a different audience beyond continuous campaigns.

A great advantage of using programmatic advertising is that marketers and business owners will begin to finally think of marketing as an omnichannel journey. In addition to this, brands and companies are able to work with one company rather than a fragmented mix of vendors.

Chatbots and marketing automation

Chatbots, along with marketing automation will serve the massive online social media market effortlessly. By the end of this year, IBM predicts chatbots are expected to power 85% of all customer service interactions.

Due to such beneficial reasons, companies will start to implement this marketing automation technology in 2019 (if they aren’t already!). If done right, this will give their customers the right information they deserve at the right time.

An exciting area in the development of chatbots is the progress in conversational interfaces. This is already helping businesses overcome the admin of simple frequently asked questions. In addition to these interfaces, we predict huge advancements in hyper personalised experiences with the rise of conversational websites. This will be a game changer from a user experience perspective and further streamline the path to purchase.

Machine Learning

This is a major trend that has also gained a lot of traction in the recent years and we predict to be a huge player in 2019. Machine learning is the process of data analysis that makes analytical model building automatic. It is a form of AI that based on the concept that systems can learn from data, therefore identifying patterns and making better decisions with minimal or no human intervention.

Forbes states that 84% of marketing organizations are already implementing AI and machine learning currently. In addition, they report that 75% of organizations using machine learning report on an increase in customer satisfaction of greater than 10%.

This trend offers huge opportunities and most importantly is making the measurement of marketing ROI increasingly accurate. This development can be used to understand faster and therefore act on problems that may exist in the marketing and sales funnel, through this learning.