ExpoCulinaire opens at Expo Centre Sharjah

His Excellency Mr Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) opened the newly launched ExpoCulinaire 2019 this morning. It includes the world’s largest single-entry chef competition, the 22nd Emirates International Salon Culinaire which already had many showpieces on display for His Excellency to see the level of talent involved in the show.

Running from 4th to 6th March, more than 2,000 chefs will attend as competitors, judges, marshals and visitors. Senior chefs from 18 countries greeted the VIP delegation including Emirati chefs Mussabeh Al Kaabi and Amna Al Dhaheri who accompanied Emirates Culinary Guild President, Uwe Micheel and Worldchefs Congress & Expo Chairman, Andy Cuthbert. The event features 210 companies and brands and almost 1,000 chefs are competing from 8 countries.

“ExpoCulinaire is a perfect platform for us chefs to see the best talents and to taste and try the best products” said Chef Mussabeh Al Kaabi who is a judge at the competition.

Four Education Partners (Chef International Centre, Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, International Centre for Culinary Arts and Richmonte Masterbaker) have committed to a full three day, free-of-charge programme, totaling 27 sessions for students and aspiring hospitality managers in a demo kitchen and classroom set up.