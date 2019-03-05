Aldar launches new FM, home maintenance unit

Aldar Properties, a leading developer in Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of Provis, a new entity to deliver market leading, innovative estate management solutions to clients across the UAE, as part of its vision to deliver desirable destinations.

Following the launch of Provis, Aldar has undertaken a strategic realignment of its wholly-owned subsidiary Khidmah, which will now focus on providing facilities management (FM) and home maintenance solutions to clients of all sizes in the UAE and the region across different sectors including residential, commercial, retail, government, education, hospitality and healthcare.

Khidmah, with over a decade of experience and over 80 facilities currently under their management, has been providing cost-effective FM and home maintenance solutions to cover residential, retail or commercial properties in the UAE and the region.

Provis’ services will include property consultancy and management, owners’ association consultancy and management, sales and leasing and clubhouse and lifestyle management services, said senior officials at a ceremony held to celebrate the launch of Provis under the chairmanship of Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak.It was also attended by CEO Talal Al Dhiyebi and chief investment officer and Provis chairman Jassem Saleh Busaibe as well as other senior management from Aldar, Provis and Khidmah.

Commenting on the launch, Busaibe said: “Putting the customer at the centre of what we do is our top priority and we are excited to announce the launch of Provis to drive innovation in estate management in the UAE.”

“Customer expectations have never been higher and Provis brings a keen understanding of the market, and unrivalled expertise to deliver on these expectations. Properties that were previously managed by Khidmah and Aldar’s asset management teams will now be taken care of by Provis. This creates a much more streamlined and efficient service for all of our customers – particularly as we roll out the integration of more technology to enhance the customer journey and experience,” he noted.Provis’s services will be available at customer centres in communities such as Al Bandar, Al Muneera, Al Zeina, Al Hadeel, Gate and Arc Towers, Sun and Sky Towers, Al Ghadeer, Sas Al Nakhl, Al Raha Gardens, Hydra, Awqaf, Al Gurm, Khalidya Village, and Golf Gardens.

Provis will apply innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value to properties at every stage of the property lifecycle.With over 13,500 units under property management, over 14,000 units under owners’ association management, and thousands of properties sold and leased across the country, Provis will deliver a one-stop-shop estate management offering.

Provis executive director Sameer Barakat said: “Adding value to our clients has always been a priority we live by. Enabling Provis to provide specialised offerings will make us more competitive, more responsive and better poised for future growth.”

“We will be focusing on every touchpoint throughout the customer journey and integrating technology solutions to ensure a seamless customer experience in line with our commitment to exceptional customer service, efficiency and long-term asset value,” he added.