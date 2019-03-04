Online Applications Open for WEF’s 100 Most Promising Arab Startups

The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the Bahrain Economic Development Board, has opened applications for the 100 Arab Startups shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution in 2019

Startups can apply now to join the vibrant community and participate in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa, which will take place on 6-7 April at the Dead Sea, Jordan

Selected startups will benefit from a tailored programme with industry and government leaders to discuss the future of their industries

Deadline for application is 13 March 2019

The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the Bahrain Economic Development Board, has opened online applications for 100 Arab Start-ups that are shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution in 2019. Selected startups will meet business leaders and policy-makers at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa, which will take place on 6-7 April 2019 at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

“A wave of young companies and entrepreneurs are changing the economic landscape of the Arab world. By championing innovative and pragmatic solutions, startups are improving people’s everyday lives and drive new forms of regional cooperation. At the Forum, we believe startups embracing the potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution play a key role in shaping the future of their industries and their societies at large,” said Mirek Dusek, Deputy Head of the Centre for Regional and Geopolitical Affairs and Head of the Middle East and North Africa at the World Economic Forum.

Selection

A selection committee made up of some of the regional leading experts on the startups ecosystem will work with the World Economic Forum and the Bahrain Economic Development Board to select 100 promising Arab startups to join the Forum’s meeting at the Dead Sea.

Selection committee:

Khaled Talhouni, Managing Partner, Wamda Capital

Hala Fadel, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Leap Ventures,

Ahmed ElAlfi, Founder and Chairman of Sawari Ventures

Abdulrahman Tarabzouni, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Saudi Technology Ventures (STV)

Amir Farha, Co-Founder and Managing Director. BECO Capital

Areije Al Shakar, Director and Fund Manager, Al Waha Venture Capital Fund, and Senior Vice President of Bahrain Development Bank

Mirek Dusek, Deputy Head of the Centre for Regional and Geopolitical Affairs and Head of the Middle East and North Africa, World Economic Forum

To be eligible, companies should:

Have received at least one round of funding from outside investors

If early-stage, be generating revenue with demonstrated early success or have a working prototype that is ready to launch

If late-stage, be considered a leader or high-potential company in their field

Demonstrate a commitment to making a substantial long-term impact on Arab business and society

Not be a subsidiary or a joint venture

The Forum’s Global Shapers, Young Global Leaders and business community will also have the opportunity to nominate promising start-ups for consideration by the selection committee.

Startups should complete the application form by 13 March 2019 at http://wef.ch/arabstartups19apply

Successful applicants will be contacted by 21 March with further instructions.

Programming

This initiative aims to further integrate the Arab world’s most promising startup entrepreneurs into a national and regional dialogue on pressing challenges. Selected entrepreneurs will take part in the official programme where they will engage with industry and government leaders to discuss the future of their industries and how to add value to society.

Travel and accommodation will be covered for the 100 finalists.