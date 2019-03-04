On March 2, 2019, the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) hosted the March National Monthly Medal at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Over 45 United Arab Emirates (UAE) national golfers gathered to compete in the last National Monthly Medal of the 2018 – 2019. With four different divisions for the players to compete in, there were a number of different winners but the overall winner for the March Medal was Daood Jaffal.

Winning his first National Monthly Medal and a great way to start the end of the UAE golf season was National Team Member Daood Jaffal. Playing off a 6 handicap, Jaffal had a fantastic round of golf collecting a total of 36 Stableford Points.

Finishing as the Runner-Up for the event after a count back was Khalid Al-Halyan with 35 points and coming in Third Place after the count back with 35 Stableford Points was Reema Al Heloo.

Men’s National Team Member, Saif Thabet collected the Best Gross prize by shooting a 74, 2-over-par.

Starting the New Year the EGF added a Senior Division, a new division for those who are 50 years of age or older. Mr. Jalal Abbasi won the Senior Division while collected 34 points. Jalal has won the Senior Division in back-to-back events.

Awards were also given based on handicap with an A-Division (0-14 handicap) and B-Division (14-24 handicap) winners. Winning the A-Division Prize was Mohammed Darwish with 32 Stableford Points. Abdulrahman Al Laggiti won the Division-B prize with 42 Stableford Points.

In the Junior Division, the EGF had 8 juniors compete for the top three spots. Coming in first place was Mohammed Skaik. Finishing in Second Place was Abdulla Al Suwaidi and rounding off the top-three was Sultan Al Jassmey.

During the event, the EGF hosted 12 members of the National Foundation Squad on the Garden Course for a modified 9-hole competition. The winner of the “Par 3 Competition” was Abdulla Darwish after a card playoff. Abdulla fired an impressive 39 gross score.

The Runner-up for the Par 3 Competition was Sultan Al Owais and Rafia Al Owais finished in Third Place.

The event also had two “On Course Challenges” up for grabs. Taking home the Longest Drive Award was Reema Al Heloo. Winning the Nearest to the Pin Award was Fassal Al Sayesh.

The next event will be the Dubai Duty Free National Cup, which will be held on the 6th of April at The Address Montgomerie. To follow the EGF and check up on the latest UAE golf news revert to the EGF website at www.egfgolf.com.

About the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) was formed in 1995 and is the Governing Body of Golf in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The EGF administrates and provides the United States Golf Association (USGA) Handicap System to all EGF members. The EGF sanctions all amateur and professional golfing events and activities in the UAE.

The EGF is a non-profit organization with the goals and responsibility of increasing awareness and participation in golf. The EGF actively conducts an Order of Merit Season, National Junior Development Program, and Senior, Junior, and Ladies National Team Programs. The EGF and UAE golf clubs work closely together to help shape the future of golf in the UAE.

To gain more information about the EGF and UAE golf visit the EGF Website and Social Media pages listed.