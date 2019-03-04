dnata Travel Voted Favourite Travel Agent by Readers of Condé Nast Traveller Middle East

dnata Travel has been named “Favourite Travel Agent” at the annual Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards. The awards were presented at a gala dinner in Dubai, in front of the region’s leading travel and hospitality operators.

“We are proud to be voted the most preferred travel agent by the readers of Condé Nast Traveller Middle East,” said Antonio Fellino, Vice President of Retail, & eCommerce for dnata Travel UAE. “From our dedicated product team to our helpful travel agents, we are all focused on consistently providing great value packages and quality services to our customers. This prestigious award recognises our commitment to service excellence. We continue to go the extra mile to delight our customers at every stage of their journey.”

dnata Travel is the longest-standing travel provider in the UAE. With more than 50 retail outlets across the GCC and a multi-language and currency website, dnata Travel offers travellers a comprehensive range of travel products, including flights, hotels, holidays, tours, cruises, car hire, travel insurance and visa services, at competitive rates alongside excellent service.

Launched in 2013, Condé Nast Traveller Middle East is a leading luxury travel lifestyle magazine in the GCC. The Readers’ Choice Awards are voted for by the magazine’s readers celebrating the best travel and hospitality operators and experiences in the region and beyond.