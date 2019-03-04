Step into a culinary wonderland at Meraas destinations

Meraas destinations host range of tailored ‘live the food’ experiences throughout the festival to tickle visitors’ taste buds

Witness chefs battle it out, head-to-head in live cook-offs at City Walk

Take a snap of your modern plate in heritage setting of Al Seef to get a chance to win AED1,000

La Mer brings pergola dining concept to the water for visitors

Learn the art of food presentation at The Beach with chefs

Children learn about organic farming, get tips on healthy eating at Boxpark

Kite Beach hosts food and fitness balance workshops

As Dubai sets the table for the sixth annual Dubai Food Festival (DFF) 2019, Meraas’ destinations have lined-up themed activities that encourage visitors to ‘Live the Food’ in all its forms.

For the duration of this year’s festival, and until Saturday, 9 March 2019, Meraas’ destinations have a full calendar of delectable gastronomic experiences for visitors, ranging from food tastings to plating and styling, chef-fusion challenges and live cook-offs. Moreover, children can learn organic pot farming and how to sculpt edible art.

Al Seef combines the best of both modern and traditional worlds this DFF, with a variety of dining concepts that span the entire gamut of fusion cuisine. The area's distinctive blend of old meets new can be experienced at its range of eateries that include Mitra, 961LB, Bikanervala Courtyard, Al Fanar, Al Hamedia, Mamykonian, Kona Grill, as well as Al Mangal Express and Doors Freestyle Grill.

On top of hosting engaging food fusion showcases and challenges, there are daily food tasting hours from 4pm to 8pm, as well as themed roaming entertainment throughout the festival.

Visitors who spend AED200 and above at any F&B outlet in Al Seef, are eligible to enter a draw and stand the chance of winning one of 20 Meraas Gift Cards, each worth AED1,000.

To add more joy to the festival, more Meraas surprises are in store for diners at Al Seef with special vouchers offered by select retailers.

Social media enthusiasts have a chance to win as well. The 10 most viewed and liked dining experiences that Al Seef customers share on their social media platforms are eligible to win AED1,000 in Meraas Gift Cards.

At La Mer, it’s ‘Love the Beach, Live the Food’

On the other hand, La Mer’s DFF special offer includes a unique beach-side dining experience that allows visitors to relish their meals with family and friends inside beautiful beach pergolas. Set up along the beach-front at both La Mer North and La Mer South beaches, these pergolas are operational between 10am to 10pm on all days of the festival, subject to availability.

Restaurants across the destination bring out surprises during food sampling sessions held until 9 March 2019, in addition to special menus across different F&B outlets.

‘Experience the Art, Live the Food’ is the motto at The Beach

Visitors to The Beach are in for a visual and flavourful treat. Giant food props welcome guests at the destination to the accompaniment of spectacular fireworks on Friday, 1 March and Friday, 8 March, and Saturday, 9 March at 9pm.

Specially designed Tiki Huts host a line-up of creative chefs demonstrating the art of ‘plating’ and ‘styling’ dishes for imaginative food lovers in a format inspired by the popular TV show ‘Chopped’.

The destination is also hosting activities exclusively geared to entertain and educate children on how to be artistic with food. Children can learn to sculpt or paint edible artworks, sketch their favourite food or live the chef’s life in playful hats and aprons that they design.

Also, some lucky spenders at the destination stand the chance of receiving a special ‘Message in a Bottle’ – a short note enclosed in a special water bottle carrying ‘The Beach’ logo, detailing a surprise gift they have won. Shoppers must spend AED200 and above at The Beach to be eligible.

In addition, 25 lucky visitors can win Meraas Gift Cards at the destination by sharing their culinary experience on their social media platforms.

City Walk keeps it exciting with ‘Meet the Chefs, Live the Food’

Chefs from select restaurants at City Walk will host demonstrations for visitors between 3 March to 7 March from 6pm until 9pm.

Chefs go head to head at City Walk’s mobile kitchens staged near Babaji to win accolades from visitors for their culinary creations. The participating chefs will cook-off in three rounds held on 1, 2 and 8 March from 7pm. The destination also features food themed roaming entertainment acts with singing and dancing shows.

Boxpark educates with ‘Know your Ingredients. Live the Food’

Boxpark goes organic with a host of activities specially designed to educate children about the joys of organic farming. From elaborate displays of organic food to a dedicated organic pot farm and a sand pit, the destination is replete with ideas that teach children healthy eating habits.

Children are also invited to participate in activities such as pot designing, organic planting and farm crafts. Boxpark’s resident farm-girl entertains kids with informative tidbits on organic fruits and vegetables and how to grow them. An exciting short film takes the children on a journey of discovery through the process of organic farming.

Drawing on nature-based themes, the destination also offers other exciting entertainment activities including face painting.

Kite Beach brings a new twist with ‘Get your Balance. Live the Food’

This DFF, Kite Beach hosts a fitness expert to conduct sessions on maintaining a healthy balance between food, activity and wellness. Visitors are invited to join a variety of free classes including yoga, Zumba, and afro-fit dance sessions while also enjoying live musical performances.

Over the years, Meraas has been active in creating urban hubs within the UAE where people can gather outdoors and engage with one another and their surroundings. This DFF will provide the perfect opportunity for individuals, families and groups to explore the city’s remarkable food culture through the wide range of events and programmes offered across Meraas destinations.