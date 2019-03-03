Majid Al Futtaim’s first shopping mall in the capital will bring a tailored retail and leisure experience closer to home for the fast-growing Masdar City community

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia is set to open its first shopping mall in Abu Dhabi, My City Centre Masdar, in Q2 2019.

Work is progressing on schedule at Majid Al Futtaim’s AED 300 million community mall at Masdar City, which is set to lead the way in sustainable retail and leisure operations in the capital when it opens in the first half of this year. My City Centre Masdar’s construction has created 1,500 new employment opportunities in its build-out phase and over 2,000 new jobs after opening.

“As we progress on developing our first mall in Abu Dhabi, My City Centre Masdar underscores Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to the capital’s retail sector in line with Masdar City and the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals,” said Ghaith Shocair, Chief Executive Officer of Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties.

“My City Centre Masdar demonstrates the delivery of our strategy to create retail destinations that address the specific needs of the communities we serve, while underscoring Majid Al Futtaim’s sustainability focus by engaging with them to promote an eco-friendlier lifestyle.”

My City Centre Masdar aims to achieve Abu Dhabi’s Estidama Three Pearl rating, making it one of the UAE’s most sustainable malls. The capital’s rating system is equivalent to the LEED Gold rating for exceptional performance in energy and water conservation.

My City Centre Masdar will feature more than 70 stores across 18,500 sqm of gross leasable area, including a 7,000 sqm Carrefour Hypermarket and a variety of dining options for both residents and professionals within Masdar City and surrounding communities.

“Masdar City is growing at an unprecedented rate and is a community that is now home to more than 600 hundred businesses and thousands of residents, with new offices, homes and leisure facilities all currently under development,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

“We expect the number of people living within the city to triple by 2020 in line with our ambitious growth plans. My City Centre Masdar is a valuable addition to our retail portfolio and has been developed in accordance with our stringent sustainability regulations and requirements.

The new mall is centrally placed within the planned Masdar City transit network, adjacent to the Masdar City proposed Metro Station and within 300 metres of the nearest proposed Light Rail Transit and Bus Rapid Transit stops. The mall will also be connected by public buses, with plans in place to utilise the autonomous, electric vehicle Navya connecting the mall with other locations within Masdar City. Electrical vehicle owners will have access to 18 charging points, and a number of priority parking spaces for vehicle-sharing services. To encourage healthier lifestyle choices among residents, My City Centre Masdar will also offer bicycle parking facilities near all entrances of the mall.