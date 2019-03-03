Al Ghurair Centre Celebrates International Women’s Day

Celebrating women from all walks of life with an exclusive literature, dance & art performances by renowned artists across UAE

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Al Ghurair Centre, the GCC’s first shopping destination is hosting an event titled ‘Women Who Wow’ in collaboration with W2W events. The event is happening on 8th March 2019 at the Central Atrium & aimed to inspire and empower women by celebrating their successes and contributions.

The event will witness the presence of renowned first Emirati ballerina Alia Al Neyadi, sharing her story and the journey of being a ballet dancer; stunning Indian classical dance performance by Swarashri Shridhar; live poetry reading by Namal Siddiqui; an exquisite display of painting by well-known artist Rukseena Musthafa and many women business owners, entrepreneurs sharing the secret of their success stories with the audience.

Through these initiatives, Al Ghurair Centre, aims to provide a platform to celebrate the countless achievements of women across nations on this special day and support their efforts.