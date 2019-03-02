The Sustainable City, Dubai will host ‘Greener Living’, an environment-themed festival dedicated to promoting a modern and eco-friendly lifestyle through interactive activities and educative programmes for different age groups. To be held from February 28 to March 2, the festival includes documentaries to be mark their Middle East premieres, and panel discussions involving several organisations and individuals who uphold sustainability standards.

The festival will also feature an exhibition, titled ‘House without Packing’, presented by Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics. Held for the first time in the region, the three-day event has several sections on the history of packaging products, and key innovations in the world of sustainable packaging, recycling, and eco-houses.

The three-day festival will feature three film screenings. On the first day ‘Rubber Jellyfish’ will be screened addressing the problem of balloons and their impact on marine life. The movie is presented in collaboration with ‘Azraq’, a non-profit marine conservation organisation registered with the Community Development Authority in the United Arab Emirates.

On Friday, the National Geographic film titled ‘Science Fair,’ in collaboration with National Geographic Abu Dhabi will be presented which tells the story of a group of young people participating in an annual Global Innovation Conference in the United States. The movie demonstrates the power of education in fighting climate change.

On the third day, the documentary, ‘Back to the Wild’ will be presented in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Image Nation. It tells the journey of an Oryx and her companion as the animal travels from Abu Dhabi to her native land in Chad, after having been vulnerable to extinction for over 25 years.

The festival is the brainchild of Greener Screen, a specialised consultancy firm seeking to provide a transparent and effective way to cut down on emissions produced by the film and TV industry, and dedicated to leveraging the media and the audiovisual industry to promote climate change by spreading awareness and simplifying sustainable production best practices.

It will be held in collaboration with The Sustainable City, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, and Creative Media Solutions. The festival is open for all.