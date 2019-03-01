Exclusive broadcast of the international fashion shows for Autumn 2019

After the huge success in the first season of #FrontRowGlam, it’s back again on it’s second season, which hosted by the Emirati presenter Rafiaa Al Hagsi.

The first episode was broadcasted on the Internet last week, and the next episodes are scheduled to be broadcasted exclusively on Twitter in Arabic language, to show the viewers the latest fashion trends during the top shows of the four weeks of Autumn 2019 in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

The pioneers of social media interacted with the first season which was broadcasted in September and October 2018 after the huge press and coverage feedback. The viewership was very high and exceeded more than 2.1 million views and the episodes featured top fashion shows in New York, Milan, London and Paris for the 2019 spring season. All episodes were posted on all of Sayidaty magazine’s social media platforms, reaching the largest number of fashion lovers.

The second season returned with a new look to provide exclusive coverage of what is happening on the most popular 2019 fashion shows, and color trends highlighting the top brands, icons, fashion houses and fashion designers.

It is worth mentioning that Sayidaty is the first Arab magazine to employ content, staff of reporters, videographers to run a live life style and fashion program to cover international fashion shows highlighting the newest fashion and beauty trends during February and March.

The second edition of #FrontRowGlam covers not only Fashion weeks, but also everything that is glamorous that Arab women have and enjoy in life such as fashion, beauty, luxury lifestyle, decor, and health. It highlights the fashion news and the tours in fashion houses and beauty clinics.

In each episode, the most prominent celebrities, artists, fashion designers and local personalities and experts in different fields will be hosted to showcase their view and tips about living in glam with the Arab world for a modern lifestyle.

Live streaming of the program is free from anywhere in the world for all Twitter users on any device, and broadcasts every Sunday afternoon on all Sayidaty magazine channels and social media account @Sayidatynet

To watch episodes on YouTube, please see https://www.youtube.com/user/sayidatynet