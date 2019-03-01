Kittysnip, a Dubai-based animal welfare group, has organised a number of pet adoption days this weekend and over the course of March, to re-home abandoned and vulnerable cats and kittens who have been found neglected or injured.

Come and meet a number of spayed, neutered and fully vaccinated cats and kittens looking for their forever home and a companion for life.

Adoption days are held every Friday, throughout March from 11am to 5pm at The Dubai Garden Centre and The Pet Shop on Sheikh Zayed Road. Adoption fees apply.

If you would like to make a contribution to cat food, you can donate in store at The Petshop or online by visiting: https://bit.ly/2Mo4gae. Donations online start at AED 25.

For sponsorships and volunteer inquiries, please contact Kittysnip via email: kittysnip@gmail.com.

For more information about Kittysnip, please check our Facebook page: @kittysnipadoptiondxb or on Instagram: @kittysnip_uae